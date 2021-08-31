Ireland women’s players to receive €2,000 per match in equal pay deal with FAI

The landmark agreement, as revealed in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, is expected to cost the FAI around €250,000 per year but the financial benefits accruing from government and sponsors should more than defray that outlay in the medium term.
McCabe, now a regular at Arsenal, was just 21 when she stood behind Emma Byrne as the squad for the first time publicly complained of substandard treatment by the FAI.
In her personal statement issued yesterday, she lauded Byrne’s bravery, while also applauding the volunteers who sought to establish leagues and competitions for females. “It wasn’t until 1973 that Ireland played its first senior women’s international,” she noted with a hint of exasperation.
It is understood the Government, which rescued the FAI from potential examinership last year, pushed for the parity, as did sponsors.
The FAI remains without a main sponsor, only retaining partners for their League of Ireland and FAI Cup deals this year, and this move should lay the foundation to attract blue-chip companies.
Jonathan Hill, installed as the new permanent FAI chief executive last November, said: “This is another important milestone in the FAI’s own transformation journey and I believe this equal pay programme shows us to be the progressive footballing nation we have always aspired to be.”