Gary Breen worried by quality deficit in Ireland midfield versus previous Portugal visit

Statistically at least, the chasm between the Portugal and Ireland sides of today isn’t far removed from when the last competitive meeting was staged on the Iberian Peninsula.

Fifa rankings are hardly an exact science but based on results, in October 2000, they had the Portuguese at seventh compared to lowly Ireland in 38th spot.

The Portuguese are currently oscillating around the same position, just one place below, whereas the wretched run over the past 10 months under Stephen Kenny’s tenure has lowered Ireland’s standing from 34 to 47.

All it means comparatively is that little has changed between World Cup qualifiers 21 years apart.

Ireland, as when Lisbon rather than Faro provided the setting, will travel as underdogs, although those brave enough to float the prospect of an upset this time around are scarcer.

For the terror Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, or Bernardo Silva provoke in present times, equally daunting was the prospect of Luis Figo, Sergio Conceicao, or Rui Costa facing Ireland.

They were the initial intake of Portugal’s golden generation, spawned from a pair of back-to-back U20 World Cup triumphs a decade earlier.

As Gary Breen, who played the 90 minutes in that 1-1 draw, points out, the optimism disparity stems from the developmental stages of the respective teams.

The contemporary Ireland have yet to complete a year of Kenny’s management and the overhaul undertaken is akin to refuelling mid-air.

Back then, Mick McCarthy was into his fourth year at the helm, taking Ireland to play-offs in his two full campaigns while integrating a sprinkling of gems such as Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

“We didn’t go to Portugal with false hope,” recounted Breen, whose central defensive partnership with Richard Dunne began to blossom in the 2-2 draw away to the Netherlands in the campaign opener a month earlier.

“A real understanding of each other had developed and we had the bit between our teeth from the heartache of losing the Euro play-off on goal difference to Turkey the previous year. We had matured as a team and felt we could compete in the group with the Portuguese and Dutch for World Cup qualification.”

In contrast, consecutive defeats in the March openers to Serbia and Luxembourg have realistically crushed Kenny’s designs on ending the 20-year World Cup drought since Breen and Co reached Japan and Korea.

Once again defence will be integral to the Ireland game-plan, yet the quality of those operating in front of the rearguard does differ in the generational drift.

“Back then, we had the likes of Roy Keane, Mark Kinsella, and Matt Holland protecting the back four,” noted Breen, of the trio who featured at the Estadio da Luz.

“Without being disrespectful, we just don’t have players of that calibre in that area.”

That’s why Breen sees Kenny staying with the three centre-back formation he switched to in March and June.

If Ireland are to construct a foundation to counteract the anticipated Portugal’s siege, then best to optimise the options.

“That system suits us because it gets both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same team,” he said of avoiding the dilemma McCarthy grappled with in his second stint in the job during 2019.

“We’ll probably go with three in midfield too but it’s important the defence doesn’t sit deep and get camped in.”

Where Breen does take encouragement amid a challenging outlook is the depth of central defensive options.

Similar to when he emerged on the scene in 1996, facing the task of dislodging the likes of Paul McGrath and Alan Kernaghan, Nathan Collins has a bottleneck of established defenders ahead of him in the queue.

The uncapped Dubliner was Ireland’s most expensive recruit of this transfer window — Burnley shelling out €15m to Stoke City for the 20-year-old — and Breen sees traits that mark him out as a leader-in-waiting.

“To be named as Stoke City’s youngest-ever captain two years ago shows how highly regarded Nathan was from an early age,” said Breen, who won 63 caps and is one of only eight Irish players to score at a World Cup tournament.

“I remember what a big lift it gave to my confidence by becoming the Birmingham City captain at 21.

“Burnley have made a big investment in Nathan but people will have to be patient. As Sean Dyche showed when he signed Michael Keane, he takes his time before putting a centre-back into his team.”

Collins is more likely to make his debut against Azerbaijan or Serbia.

“We’ve got to start winning games,” Breen asserted about the run of just one victory in Kenny’s 13 matches.

“If not against Portugal, then certainly in the next two qualifiers because winning does matter when it comes to developing players.”