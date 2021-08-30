Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot called up to Ireland squad to replace Mark Travers

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia.

Talbot comes into the squad to replace Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers who has been ruled out of the three matches through illness.

The 24-year-old previously featured in the Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy in June 2019, when he was an unused substitute for European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Denmark.

He has been ever-present for Bohs this season and comes into the squad after celebrating a 2-1 Dublin derby victory over Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup on Sunday.

Long-time no.1 Darren Randolph remains out of the squad days after he reiterated his commitment to Ireland – noting he is fit and training despite being dropped by Stephen Kenny.

The West Ham United man had been the first-choice since 2015 until injury opened the door for Travers, Bazunu, and Kelleher to feature during the March and June windows.

Randolph broke his silence Friday on social media to dismiss any prospect of the 34-year-old quitting the international fold.

“A lot of PPL (people) asking if I’ve retired from international football,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I haven’t. I’m fit and training, I just wasn’t selected. Long time before I choose to retire. #COYBIG.”

Kenny explained the rationale behind his decision at Thursday’s squad announcement.

“Darren started pre-season and then he had Covid himself and missed the first few weeks. He is back training and, ideally, I think Darren wants first-team football,” he said.

“Darren just needs to get an extended period of training and play games again and I am sure he will come back into contention again. He has been an excellent goalkeeper for Ireland, 50 caps, and done really well.

“The other three goalkeepers have done really well, they have all been in good form so that was the decision that was made on that front.”

All other members of the squad have reported for duty in Faro ahead of the match on Wednesday at the Estadio Algarve.

As a result of Talbot's call-up, Bohemians' Premier Division game against Derry City, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled in due course, an FAI statement said.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).