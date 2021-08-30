Ainsley Maitland-Niles urges Arsenal to allow him leave in Instagram post

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to social media to try to force a move away from Arsenal.

The versatile England midfielder has been a loan target for Everton in this transfer window, but Arsenal are understood to have rebuffed an approach from the Toffees.

Maitland-Niles has made just one substitute appearance for the Gunners in the new Premier League campaign, with Arsenal bottom of the table, pointless and goalless after three defeats.

Mikel Arteta has conducted a squad revamp in the summer, leaving Maitland-Niles on the periphery at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have so far refused to allow the five-cap England star the chance to leave.

The 23-year-old has now taken matters into his own hands in a bid to push for an exit before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play, Arsenal," Maitland-Niles posted on his Instagram stories.

Everton have started the new season in fine form under Rafael Benitez, claiming two wins and a draw. Bargain £1.5million recruit Demarai Gray and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Brighton.

Benitez has reinvigorated the Toffees and is understood to be keen on taking Maitland-Niles to Goodison Park.

Several clubs are going into the final hours still with business to do - desperate to strengthen key departments, eager to move big-earners off the wage bill, or in some cases both.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has delighted fans and left manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purring over his attacking options, but the Norwegian will know that realistically he now has more players than he can keep happy. The deal surely increases the chances of Jesse Lingard leaving with West Ham linked with a permanent deal for a player who did so much to aid their qualification for the Europa League last season, while Leeds lead the race for 23-year-old Wales winger Daniel James. Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek may also be wondering where their next start will come given the competition for places, though neither has been strongly linked with a move away.

When Bernardo Silva made way for Raheem Sterling in the second half of Manchester City's 5-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend, the Portuguese appeared to wipe away a tear. Bernardo has been seeking a way out of the Etihad this summer, eager to move closer to his family in Portugal after 18 months when the pandemic has left him feeling cut off in Manchester. Pep Guardiola, who already has Jack Grealish as a ready-made replacement, remains a fan of the midfielder but does not want to keep him against his will.

"All I want is his happiness," he said after Saturday's win. But whether a suitable deal materialises in the final hours of the window remains to be seen.

Chelsea have already strengthened their title credentials with the £97million signing of Romelu Lukaku, but could complete another big-money deal on the final day of the window. Having long been linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, the Blues appeared to make space on Saturday evening as Kurt Zouma was allowed to join West Ham. Some reports had suggested a deal for Kounde was already agreed, but Sevilla appear to be playing hardball over a fee for the France defender - asking that his £68.5million release clause be met by the Londoners.

Everton have already strengthened their attacking options with Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray - signed for a combined £1.7million - wasting no time in opening their accounts at Goodison Park. But Rafael Benitez still has grander designs when it comes to reshaping the squad he inherited from Carlo Ancelotti, with several deals still possible. A loan deal for Arsenal's versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles could answer the need for a right-back, while Everton are among the clubs to have been linked with James if United farm out the Welshman. With Moise Kean apparently set to return to Juventus, Benitez will need cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and is reportedly keen on Salomon Rondon, who was with the Spaniard at Newcastle and Dalian Pro in China. Everton must also find a taker for James Rodriguez - with one possibility said to be a deal for Porto's winger Luis Diaz in which Rodriguez would go the other way on loan.