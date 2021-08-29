Souness on Man Utd VAR controversy: 'Impossible for anyone who knows anything about football to say that’s not a foul'

Wolves fumed at Molineux this afternoon after Mason Greenwood's winner stood despite Paul Pogba appearing to foul Ruben Neves in the buildup.

Pogba dangled his foot over the ball and seemed to catch Neves moments before Greenwood struck the winner.

Referee Mike Dean took no action and VAR didn't intervene to disallowed the goal. The Wolves player was also booked for his protests.

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Graeme Souness was bemused by the decision. "I can see it clearly. That referee has deemed that not a foul.

"It’s impossible for anyone who knows anything about football to say that’s not a foul."

Souness dismissed the argument that Neves' delayed reaction to the tackle should play a part in the decision.

"None of that should matter. The referee is there to referee the game. He’s not blindsided by anything. He’s two metres away from it.

"Whether Ruben goes down immediately or not, that’s immaterial. That’s a legbreaker. Any player who's ever played the game standing two yards from that challenge would say that’s a dangerous challenge."

Roy Keane also felt Wolves were hard done by. "I think it’s a foul. But Neves is too honest. If he’d gone down straight away I think he’d have given a free-kick.

"He’s out of control, his shinpad definitely moves. But I think he’s taken too long to react.

"The kid’s almost too honest.

"If he’d given a free-kick I don’t think one United player would complain."

The Wolves midfielder was equally baffled, telling Sky Sports.

"Everyone saw it. Everyone saw my leg. I don't know why, to be honest. I showed him my leg.

"I think before last game maybe there was a foul before Southampton's goal (against United), they did the opposite.

"It's a clear foul. No more to say."