Andy Lyons' sublime winner for Bohemians sends Shamrock Rovers out of FAI Cup

Bohemians 2 Shamrock Rovers 1

Majestic strikes from Ali Coote and Andy Lyons booked Bohemians’ place in the last eight of the FAI Cup as both sides finished with ten men following a rollicking Dublin derby at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians’ quest for a return to Europe next season is thus maintained on two fronts.

Though still well on course to retain their league title, defeat meant an at-times lethargic-looking Rovers exit two competitions in the space of four days.

With a fortnight’s rest since last playing, Bohemians were back to full strength and energised. Ahead of a fourth game in 15 days, Rovers' exertions took their toll as they were missing the injured Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, and Sean Kavanagh while Liam Scales had left to join Celtic.

With the initial restricted attendance doubled to 800, though with no away fans, the game never lacked atmosphere from the start.

After a scrappy, stop-start opening in which Bohemians enjoyed much of the possession, it was Rovers who registered the first real chance 12 minutes in.

Aaron Greene collected Richie Towell’s pass to cut inside and pick out Graham Burke whose flick came back off as post.

A misplaced pass by Bohemians skipper Keith Buckley then gifted Rovers a run on goal on the half-hour with Ciaran Kelly rescuing the situation when outmuscling Rory Gaffney who looked to be in on goal from Burke’s pass.

Bohemians didn’t muster their first chance of note until first-half stoppage time, Rovers’ Sean Gannon doing well to head over a dangerous cross from the lively Coote under pressure from Georgie Kelly.

But the home side began the second half as they finished the first, Kelly and Coote worrying the Rovers defence, before their intensity paid dividends on 55 minutes.

Rovers’ captain Ronan Finn was booked for a foul on Liam Burt, Bohemians' 11th free-kick of the game.

Anto Breslin touched the ball to Coote who took a touch before driving his laces through the ball to find the net, giving Alan Mannus no chance.

Rovers brought on Danny Mandroiu, Dylan Watts, and then Aidomo Emakhu as they chased the game. And they were level on 78 minutes.

Burke headed Watts’ free-kick back across goal to Finn who set up Roberto Lopes to score from close range.

The sparks then flew in the other penalty area minutes later, resulting in a double sending off, after Ross Tierney had shot again the Rovers’ crossbar.

Georgie Kelly was shown a straight red for squaring up to Finn in an ensuing melee. Already booked, Finn was shown a second yellow and also dismissed.

Bohemians then struck for their winner with another sublime goal on 87 minutes.

Full-back Lyons capped his inclusion in the Ireland under-21 squad announced on Friday with a marauding run in from the right before striking a left-foot drive that arrowed past Mannus.

Though Watts and Mandroiu worked Talbot from distance in added time, Bohemians held on for a deserved victory.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, C. Kelly (Finnerty, 76), Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Feely, 90+4), Tierney (Omochere, 83), Burt; G. Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes, O’Brien (Mandroiu, 65); O’Neill, McCann (Watts, 65); Finn, Towell (Emakhu, 73) Greene; Gaffney.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).