Jayson Molumby living the dream as he looks forward to battle with Cristiano Ronaldo

Jayson Molumby

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 17:23
John Fallon

Jayson Molumby admits there’s been a “bit” of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ireland camp ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Friday was busy for Molumby and Ronaldo as they both joined new clubs. West Bromwich Albion snapped up the Ireland midfielder on loan but the biggest business of the day was the Portugal skipper’s homecoming to Manchester United. Neither were signed in time to feature for their clubs over the weekend.

Molumby and the rest of the Ireland squad flew to Faro this morning, with the gaze of the football world on the Algarve city for Ronaldo’s appearance.

He’ll lead out the side as a Manchester United player and gunning for a 110th international goal to become the top international scorer of all time.

“There’s been a little bit,” the 22-year-old Waterfordman said when asked whether the most topical story of the summer has entered the discussion in camp.

“Listen, with him coming back to the Premier League looking likely, it's obviously world football talk at the moment, so we're obviously really excited and really looking forward to the game.” 

From this time last year, when Molumby wasn’t even an Ireland international to potentially lining up against Ronaldo constitutes some journey.

“That's where you want to be and that's what I've been working hard to get towards since I was a little lad,” he added. “This is definitely the dream.” 

He also comes into camp fresh from brokering a new challenge. His loan deal to West Brom, who are joint-top of the Championship, was triggered after falling down the pecking order at Premier League Brighton.

“It was known I was looking for a new home and looking to get out, and I was keeping my cards close to my chest and just waiting for the right move,” he explained.

“It was quite a late one, really, where just probably this week it started to escalate over a few days and as soon as West Brom were in touch, I was delighted and really eager to jump in on that one.

“If I'm going to a big club like West Brom, wherever the position, it's going to be tough getting into the team. But it's one of those where I feel I couldn't turn down an opportunity like it, so I'm delighted.

“I suppose within the squad as well, you are going to need everyone to be successful in a squad to try to get back to the Premier League. It's going to take a big group effort and I'm just hoping I can add to that.”

