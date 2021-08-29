FAI Cup: Brave 10-man Killester Donnycarney come up short as Wexford progress

Goals from Tyler Dunphy and Karl Manahan secured their passage to the next round
Lorcan Fitzgerald of Wexford is pulled away from Ryan Robinson of Killester Donnycarney during the extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 16:29
Andrew Dempsey, Hadden Park

Killester Donnycarney 0 Wexford FC 2

Wexford sealed their place in the last eight of the FAI Cup thanks to a comfortable win away to Killester Donnycarney, goals from Tyler Dunphy and Karl Manahan securing their passage to the next round.

Wexford impressed early on in the game and ought to have taken a quickfire lead through Jack Doherty. Doherty was unable to find the back of the net as Jack Lydon batted the ball away from danger.

But the Leinster Senior League were not there to make up the numbers, and they too went close as Eoin Fowler saw his shot crash off the top of the bar.

Ian Ryan’s side then fashioned a gilt-edged opportunity of their own, but Harry Groome’s header was saved by the foot of Lydon when it looked easier to score than not.

But the hosts were undone minutes into the second half thanks to a Tyler Dunphy opener. Dunphy poked home into an empty net after some good play from Evan Farrell dispossessed a Killester Donnycarney defender.

And Gary Howlett’s side’s task got a lot harder just past the hour mark as Ryan Robinson was dismissed.

That red card proved to be the catalyst for Wexford’s second as Karl Manahan found the top corner with a superb strike to seal the visitors' spot into the last-eight for the first time since 2016.

KILLESTER DONNYCARNEY: J Lydon; S Rogers, S Nolan, R Robinson, C Giles; M Ryan (J Scully, 83), S Chambers, M Kelly, S Burgess (D Blake, 88); E Fowler, R Dunne (K Moore, 79).

WEXFORD: J Corcoran; P Cleary (C Kelly, 83), Lorcan Fitzgerald, Kevin McEvoy; Thomas Considine (P Fox, 46), Jack Doherty (J Connolly, 3), Karl Fitzsimons (N Leonard, 83), Karl Manahan, Jack Moylan; Evan Farrell, Harry Groome (T Dunphy, 46).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

