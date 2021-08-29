Son's free-kick sends Spurs top of the Premier League

Tottenham 1 Watford 0

Tottenham moved to the Premier League summit thanks to Heung-Min Son's first-half free-kick, which turned out to be just enough to see off Watford.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo has now led Spurs to victory in all three league games so far; every other side has dropped at least two points. All three games have ended 1-0.

Harry Kane, who missed a late sitter, was given a warm reception on his first Premier League start of the season, with the England captain having already been welcomed back into the fold on Thursday when he bagged a brace against Pacos de Ferreira.

Champions League football rather than the European Conference League was the reason Kane had wanted to jump ship to Manchester City of course, and within seconds of kick-off the man who had come off second best in his off-field battle with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had gone down in the box under Peter Etebo's challenge.

Referee Andre Marriner allowed play to continue and straight away Eric Dier needed to head Juraj Kucka's shot off the line at the other end to deny Moussa Sissoko an instant assist on his Watford debut.

Sissoko's appearance in the away dressing room had taken Spurs by surprise as they had sold him on Friday after the 12pm registration deadline but it turned out the Hornets had put his name down earlier anyway.

The two sides continued to trade opportunities. Steven Bergwijn saw a shot deflected over before Ismaila Sarr fired a Watford riposte at Hugo Lloris.

Japhet Tanganga's attempt to steer a loose ball towards goal was blocked, Eric Dier fired a free-kick straight at Daniel Bachmann, and Son and Dele Alli were both guilty of tame finishes.

Son, the scorer of the only goal against City on the opening weekend, broke the deadlock again, in the 42nd minute, direct from a free-kick that Bachmann allowed to bounce in front of a mob of onrushing players and into the far corner.

The half ended with Son going down in the box under William Troost-Ekong's lunge and referee Marriner again unmoved.

Watford saw penalty appeals spurned early in the second half, when Davinson Sanchez blocked Sarr's shot and it span up off an arm. Straight after Sissoko was booked for felling Oliver Skipp.

Sanchez flicked over from a corner and Son fired straight at Bachmann before Sissoko amused the home fans by blasting a Hornets reply deep into the stands.

Tottenham's best move of the match was coming; begun by Son, it was sidefooted wide by Alli after Kane had found him near the back post.

Sissoko was applauded off by both sets of fans before Lucas Moura, on for Bergwijn, forced Bachmann into an unconvincing save.

Bachmann did much better when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's free-kick took a huge deflection but Kane should have made it 2-0 when Moura scooted past Adam Masina and set him up for a tap-in at the back post.

Amazingly Kane failed to make contact but there was power in his next effort, which Bachmann batted away.

It wasn't Harry's day after all; it was Son's, and not for the first time.