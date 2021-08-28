Shels win to overtake Peamount and set up crunch title showdown

Women's National League

Shelbourne are back on top of the WNL after a 3-1 away win at Cork City, though rivals Peamount — two points behind — have a game in hand. The sides meet in what looks like a title decider in their next league game, following next week's FAI Cup action.

Noel King's Shels had an early goal from in-form Emily Whelan, who raced onto a pass from Alex Kavanagh to coolly convert.

Kavanagh really caught the eye in this game, which is good timing for The Reds after influential midfielder Jamie Finn transferred to Birmingham City in midweek.

Further goals from Noelle Murray and Ciara Grant sealed the three points. Saoirse Noonan didn't feature in the Shels squad against her old club.

Shels got a favour from Wexford Youths, who held Peamount 1-1, though third placed Wexford really needed a win to maintain their challenge.

Back in action following their UEFA Women's Champions League exit, Peamount never found any sort of rhythm to their play — not that Wexford allowed them to.

The home team were without the suspended Kylie Murphy so they moved defender Della Doherty into midfield and she was superb alongside Edel Kennedy and Aoibheann Clancy.

Peamount did take an early lead when Alannah McEvoy bundled the ball over the line following a goal-mouth scramble but Wexford hit back when Clancy converted a penalty before the interval.

The intensity of the first period did not hold up and neither team seized control of the game. Ellen Molloy had two good chances to clinch it for Wexford but a point apiece was a fair result.

Elsewhere, there were no goals and little entertainment at Eamonn Deacy Park as Galway WFC and Bohemians shared the points.

Bohemians will be the happier of the two teams as they rarely looked under pressure, even though goalkeeper Courtney Maguire was on full alert to deny Chloe Singleton and Kate Slevin.

It was a similar story at the other end of the pitch with Bronagh Kane hitting the target but Galway stopper Leah Hayes Cohen gathered it comfortably.

This is now a three-game unbeaten run for Bohs in the League - following victories over Athlone Town and Treaty United - and they are clearly growing in confidence.

Laoise O'Haodha was the hero for Athlone Town in the 2-1 win over Treaty, as her late goal lifted them off the foot of the table.

In fact, Athlone leapfrogged both Treaty United and Cork City with their second win of the season — much to the delight of their manager Tommy Hewitt, who was an animated presence inside his technical area all game.

The hosts were given an early advantage through the awarding of a spot-kick and they didn't waste it with Emily Corbet smashing her penalty into the roof of the net.

Treaty did respond through Gillian Keenan and were matching their opponents in most departments, but a breakaway on the 75th minute ended with substitute O'Haodha slotting in from close range.