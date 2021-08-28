Cobh Ramblers suffer cup shock at hands of Leinster Senior League Maynooth

FAI Cup second round: Maynooth University Town 3 Cobh Ramblers 2

Jackson Ryan proved the Maynooth hero with a well-taken winner as they stunned First Division strugglers Cobh Ramblers at Baldonnell to produce the shock of the FAI Cup second round.

A bright start by the Leinster Senior League side delivered an 18th-minute lead. Sven Biansumba got to the end line to see his pull back deflected to the net by Ramblers’ skipper John Kavanagh for an own goal.

Cobh dominated the remainder of the half with their pressure telling four minutes into added time. Maynooth failed to clear, allowing Kavanagh time and space to hook the ball back into the area for Conor Drinan to score with a looping header.

28 August 2021; Jack O'Connor of Maynooth Town shoots to score his side's second goal during the extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match between Maynooth University Town and Cobh Ramblers at John Hyland Park in Baldonnell, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cobh keeper Sean Barron produced a stunning save from Patrick O’Sullivan early in the second half.

But Maynooth's resurgence from the restart resulted in their regaining the lead on 73 minutes when substitute Jack Connor’s low drive beat Barron from Ryan’s assist.

Though Cobh had Kavanagh sent off when shown a straight red card for a foul on Ryan three minutes later, they levelled again from a Jason Abbott penalty on 78 minutes.

Maynooth remained the better side, though, and got their deserved winner on 80 minutes.

Eoin O’Neill’s superb through ball sent Ryan in to rifle a shot past Barron.

Maynooth: Fagan; Gannon, Dunne, Corrigan, Fitzgibbon (Traynor, 75); Ryan, Foley (Delaney, 86), Kelly, Duffy (O’Neill, 34); Biansumba (O’Connor, 61), O’Sullivan (Pierce, 75).

Cobh Ramblers: Barron; Kavanagh, O’Riordan, Coleman (Lyons, 56), Devitt; N. O’Connell, Abbott, Turner; Cooper (Kennedy, 85), Griffin (D. O’Connell, 56), Drinan (S. O’Leary, 85).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).