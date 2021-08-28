Ten-man Chelsea dig in for point in testy Anfield tussle

Premier League: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea will be the happier team after the early season clash of two Premier League title contenders ended in a fiesty draw at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel's team played the entire second half after Reece James had been sent off for preventing a Sadio Mane shot from going in with his hand.

And they kept Liverpool at bay with a disciplined and resolute defensive display to frustrate the Merseyside club's bid to go top of the table by chalking up their third successive win.

Mo Salah's penalty cancelled out Kai Havertz's header but despite constant second-half pressure Liverpool could not make their extra man advantage count.

Liverpool started well with their high-energy, high-pressing game causing the Champions League winners all sorts of problems.

Youngster Harvey Elliott justified his inclusion for the second week running by linking well with Mo Salah on the right flank and sending the first shot of the game just wide.

Jordan Henderson missed a great chance form Trent Alexander Arnold's pass to give Liverpool the lead but Chelsea weathered the storm and went in front after 22 minutes thanks to Havertz.

Andy Robertson was caught in no-man's land as the German ran unmarked towards the near post to flick James' corner into the far corner of the net.

Elliott squandered a great chance to equalise when he miscued his shot over the bar from Sadio Mane' deflected cross before a highly-competitive game erupted in controversy just before the break when James was dismissed after appeals by Liverpool that he had handled Mane's shot on the line in an incredible goalmouth scramble.

Taylor reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor before showing a bemused James the red card.. But despite Chelsea's heated protests replays showed James' did move his arm towards the ball as it bounced up off his thigh and prevented a goal.

Mo Salah sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way form the spot for his 99th Premier League goal to level the game at half-time.

Left to play the second half with only 10 men, Tuchel had a tactical re-shuffle sending on central defender Thiago Silva for Havertz and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for N'Golo Kante who was injured just before the break.

Liverpool piled on the pressure in the second half and peppered the Chelsea box with shots and crosses.

Henderson was inches away from making up for his first half miss when his long range shot curled just wide and FAbinho saw a goal-bound shot tipped round by Mendy.

But in the end they ran out of ideas and Chelsea celebrated at the final whistle a point hat might prove significant in the title race.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 87); Elliott 8, Henderson 7 (Thiago 74,6), Fabinho 6; Salah 6, Firmino 5 (Jota 42, 6), Mane 6.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino.

Goal: Salah pen 45.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 8; Azpilicueta 7, Rudiger 7, Christensen 7; James 5, Jorginho 6 (Chalobah 87), Kante 6 (Kovacic 45, 6); Mount 5, Lukaku 5, Havetz 6 (Thiago Silva 45, 7).

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.

Goal: Havertz 22.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.