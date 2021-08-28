The Benitez bounce continues as Everton win again

Toffees move into second in the table 
The Benitez bounce continues as Everton win again

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores from the penalty spot to put his side 2-0 up during the Premier League match at Amex Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. Picture Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 17:09
Nick Szczepanik, Amex Stadium

Premier League: Brighton 0 Everton 2

Everton’s first win at the Amex Stadium in five attempts continued their fine start to the season under new manager Rafael Benitez. A temporary move into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the Liverpool v Chelsea match might not mean much at this early stage of the campaign. But as a way of ensuring that Evertonians would take to the Spaniard despite his history in charge of Liverpool, things could hardly have gone much better.

With two previously unbeaten teams on view, this must have appeared a challenging fixture for an Everton side not recently renowned for their resilience on the road. But after a bright start from the home side, Benitez’s men were seldom in any difficulty. Demarai Gray put them ahead late in the first half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead with a penalty early in the second.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Amex Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. 
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Amex Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. 

The game was a reality check for Brighton after their victories over Burnley and Watford. The Seagulls seemed to be targeting Ireland defender Seamus Coleman early on but if he was a weak link, the Seagulls never exposed him. And by the 25-minute mark, Everton had their number and were picking off the attacks and launching dangerous raids of their own.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez plunged to his left to turn a low shot from Andros Townsend past the post, Abdoulaye Doucoure shot wastefully over the bar after a mis-hit clearance by Sanchez had been intercepted. and Richarlison blazed high.

A goal was coming and it arrived five minutes before the interval when Gray outpaced Adam Webster on the left and hit a low shot past Sanchez. It was his second goal in his third league game since his bargain £1.7 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Brighton changed formation after the break but Leandro Trossard miskicked in front of goal and Jordan Pickford saved Pascal Gross’s free kick with his legs.

But after 55 minutes, Brighton substitute Veltman found himself on the wrong side of Coleman as the Everton man charged into the area and brought him down. Dominic Calvert-Lewin slammed in the penalty.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 6; Webster 6, Duffy 6, Dunk 7; Gross 6, Lallana 6 (Welbeck 59, 5), Bissouma 7, Moder 5 (Richards 72); Trossard 7, Mac Allister 6 (Veltman ht, 4); Maupay 6.

Subs not used: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Zeqiri, Roberts.

Booked: Bissouma.

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Holgate 7, Keane 7, Digne 7; Townsend 6, Allan 8, Doucoure 7, Gray 7 (Andre Gomez 81); Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7 (Iwobi 69, 6).

Subs not used: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Nkounkou, Gordon, Branthwaite.

Booked: Richarlison.

Referee: Jonathan Moss.

Attendance: 30,548

More in this section

Burnley v Leeds - Premier League - Turf Moor Patrick Bamford earns Leeds a point at Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Son's free-kick sends Spurs top of the Premier League
Cork City v St Patrick's Athletic - extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Colin Healy tips Barry Coffey to thrive at Cork City
Killester Donnycarney v Wexford - extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round

FAI Cup: Brave 10-man Killester Donnycarney come up short as Wexford progress

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up