Darren Murphy hoping FAI Cup run can help revive Cobh Ramblers’ season

With a promotion playoff looking out of reach, Darren Murphy says an FAI Cup run would give Cobh Ramblers some impetus as the business end of the season beckons.

The Rams have once again Leinster Senior League opposition to hurdle when they take on Maynooth University Town at John Hyland Park on Saturday evening (7pm).

A place in the quarter-final is at stake but the First Division outfit must conquer a side that includes Ciarán Kilduff. The former Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers striker is combining his playing career with a coaching role.

“By all accounts, they are happy to get us but we’ve done our homework and are ready for the game,” said Murphy, appointed last month.

“Cup ties are always different games and they’ll be well up for it. They see us as a scalp and we have to take that onboard.

“A cup run would be huge, giving the whole club a boost. All we can do is prepare; it’s up to the players when they step on the pitch.”

Charlie Lyons is available as his suspension applies only in the league but there are doubts over Pierce Phillips, Jake Hegarty Cian Murphy, Darryl Walsh, and Danny O’Connell.

There are two ties on Sunday. Killester Donnycarney host Wexford FC at Hadden Park (2pm) but the big one is the Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park (4pm).

Bohs haven’t won the cup final at Aviva Stadium, or the previously-named Lansdowne Road, since 1991 but they had three European victories there recently.

“The aim is to reach the final but we’ve to get past Rovers, probably the favourites, first,” said Bohs winger Ali Coote.

“There’s a big rivalry between the two clubs, a rich history for years, and it will be more of the same on Sunday.

“We are a young group and put Bohs on the map with the European games but silverware goes a long way in football.”