Cork City bow out of FAI Cup on penalties despite late heroics against St Pat's

CORK CITY 1 (Barry Coffey 90+5) ST PATRICK’S ATH 1 (Chris Forrester 90) (St Patrick’s Athletic win 4-1 on pens)

Cork City bowed out of the FAI Cup at the last-16 stage after battling bravely to take Premier title-contenders St Patrick’s Athletic to a penalty shootout.

Mark McNulty was unable to reproduce his penalty heroics from the 2017 final, failing to save any of the Saints converted attempts by Chris Forrester, Ben McCormack, Billy King and Alfie Lewis.

Dylan McGlade had stuck away Cork’s first before Barry Coffey fired the second over the crossbar and Darragh Crowley saw the third saved by Vitezslav Jaros.

The teams had exchanged goals in the dying stages - Coffey popping up in stoppage-time to cancel out Forrester’s last-minute opener.

As was the case in the last round against Sligo Rovers, First Division City were more than a match for Premier class but there was a different outcome.

City, having allowed their faint playoff hopes slip away by conceding late in last week’s 2-2 draw at Cabinteely, made one enforced change.

Josh Honohan’s injury during the second half at Stradbrook brought George Heaven into the fray and he kept his place in central defence to marshal Ronan Coughlan.

He got the nod as Saints’ lone striker but the most drastic changes Stephen O’Donnell made were in defence.

Suspensions for Paddy Barrett and Sam Bone meant a first start for teenager James Abankwah at centre-back, with experienced captain Ian Bermingham switching inside from left-back to partner the rookie.

Abankwah soon got an introduction to senior football when Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh clattered into him near the halfway line but he soon settled as both attacks worked off scraps.

Cian Murphy, chasing a goal to lift him into double figures, presented the first threat on 15 minutes by surged into the box but Bermingham scampered back to deflect the cross out for a corner.

Three minutes later, City were almost ahead from an own-goal.

Heaven’s pass out of defence gave Dylan McGlade his first opportunity to prove from the left and his low cutback struck the retreating Jamie Lennon, bouncing marginally wide of Vitezslav Jaros’ near post.

From Coffey’s resultant corner, McGlade was again at his twinkled-toed best – dribbling across the box, feigning to shoot – only to be closed down and the danger averted.

Coffey’s corners were posing a threat and Heaven should have got a better connection on the Nenagh native’s delivery on the hour half.

Perhaps it was hangover from last week’s 3-1 defeat at Finn Harps but the visitors were sluggish in the final third. Their lack of spark was apparent and it took until four minutes before the break to fashion a shot on target.

A right-wing cross from Darragh Burns made its way across to Jay McClelland, whose low drive was heading for the opposite corner until Mark McNulty got down to tip the ball around the post.

Normal order, however, was soon restored. Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh’s dash to the end-line on the stroke of half-time had the majority Cork support among the 900 in attendance on their feet and he spotted striker partner Murphy unmarked on the edge of the box.

With more than time than he realised, Murphy opted to shoot straight away, only to scuff his attempt straight at Jaros.

McGlade switched flank for the second half, managing to sustain his threat from the left.

On 52 minutes, the former St Pat’s attacker drew Jaros into a one-handed save from a 30-yard curler.

Darragh Crowley then hooked the ball over the crossbar from close range following a corner before Alec Byrne unleashed a rocket from the edge of the D which the Polish goalkeeper parried. McGlade didn’t react quick enough to pounce on the rebound.

O’Donnell’s troops were getting the run-around, with Bermingham withdrawn shortly after being coaxed into a foul on Murphy which earned him a booking.

It was only after Ben McCormack was introduced with 12 minutes remaining that they made some headway.

The 18-year-old swivelled in the box on 84 minutes to angle his volley towards the corner but McNulty got across to tip the ball away.

He was then central to a controversial decision by referee Derek Tomney.

McCormack looked to have fallen over on his slalom when colliding with Heaven inside the box with three minutes left.

Much to the angst of the Turner’s Cross crowd, the official pointed to the spot and once the protests were dismissed and Heaven substituted from injuring himself in the tangle, Forrester sent McNulty the wrong way with the penalty.

Armed with five minutes of stoppage time, the Rebels piled forward for a late siege.

Moments after seeing a penalty claim of his own, Coffey was left alone from a corner to sweep home the equaliser from six yards in the final seconds.

CORK CITY: M McNulty; G Walker, C Coleman, G Heaven (C Bargary 90), R Hurley; D Crowley, B Coffey A Byrne, D McGlade; C Murphy (A Bolger 103), B O'Brien-Whitmarsh (S Kennedy 61).

ST PATRICK’S ATH: V Jaros; J Hickman, J Abankwah (B McCormack 78), I Bermingham (S Griffin 62), J McClelland; A Lewis, J Lennon; B King, C Forrester, D Burns (K Nwoko 98); R Coughlan (N Melvin-Lambert 61).