Colm Whelan celebrates Ireland U21 call with UCD winner in FAI Cup

The Kilkenny native’s 17th goal of the season keeps promotion chasing UCD’s season very much on the boil
The UCD Bowl in Belfield. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 22:24
Paul Buttner

FAI Cup: UCD 2 Longford Town 1

Colm Whelan scored a sublime winner to celebrate his inclusion in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad announced earlier in the day.

The Kilkenny native’s 17th goal of the season keeps promotion chasing UCD’s season very much on the boil.

It also avenged last season’s promotion play-off defeat to Longford as Andy Myler’s side advanced to the quarter-finals of the cup.

Defeat all but ends Longford’s season as they languish 16 points adrift at the foot of the Premier Division table.

Longford started positively with Dylan Grimes forcing an 11th minute save from Lorcan Healy while Conor Davis shot just past a post.

UCD soon came alive with Whelan and Liam Kerrigan having drives blocked by defender Joe Manley.

The Students then finished the half on the front foot, Paul Doyle touching a free kick to Evan Weir to bring a fine save from Mick Kelly.

Home skipper Jack Keaney rattled Kelly’s crossbar with a 30-yard free-kick early in the second half before a foul on Liam Kerrigan delivered UCD’s lead on 70 minutes.

Having anchored their midfield superbly, Paul Doyle stepped up to completely deceive Kelly with a low free kick that arced into the corner of the net.

Longford hit back within three minutes. Rob Manley did well on the left to whip over a low cross for Dean Williams to finish from close range.

Williams brought a good save from Lorcan Healy with a shot on the turn before Whelan’s moment arrived on 80 minutes.

Collecting the ball some 25 yards out, the First Divison’s leading scorer looked up to hit a right-foot strike that gave Kelly no chance as it powered to the roof of the net.

UCD: Healy; Osam, O’Brien, Todd, Weir; Doyle, Keaney; Kerrigan, Verdon (Keane, 69), Dignam; Whelan.

Longford Town: Kelly; J. Manley, O’Driscoll, McDonnell, Kirk (Warfield, 83); Grimes, Nugent (Bryne, 87), Robinson (Zambra, 74); Williams, Davis (Dobbs, 74), R. Manley.

Referee: Ariano Reale (Kildare).

