Waterford edge closer to ending 41-year FAI Cup wait with Kilnamanagh win

FAI Cup: Waterford FC 4 Kilnamanagh FC 1

The dream of ending a 41-year wait for the FAI Senior Cup to arrive back across the River Suir remains alive for Waterford FC as they overcame the challenge of non-league side Kilnamanagh at the RSC to progress into the last eight.

Isaac Tshipamba went close to breaking the deadlock on seven minutes when he burst through the centre before cracking a shot off the crossbar. The visitors had a chance two minutes later when Brian Connaughton was gifted a chance at goal, but he failed to hit the target.

Blues midfielder Cameron Evans tried his luck from distance on 21 minutes, but Kilnamanagh keeper Karl Coleman got behind the ball to make a fine save before Cian Kavanagh got on the end of a Jack Stafford cross on the half hour mark only to see his header to go just over.

Phoenix Patterson was instrumental in Waterford going in front when he fired in a shot from distance that was parried by the netminder into the path of John Martin, and he tapped from close-range.

Waterford doubled their advantage on 57 minutes when Cameron Evans picked up possession of the ball 25-yards, and he beat keeper Coleman with a stunning effort that found the centre of the goal.

Five minutes later, Evans turned provider when he sent in a brilliant cross from the right that picked out the run of John Martin, and he scored his second of the game before Phoenix Patterson completed the scoring on 82 minutes with a brilliant free kick.

Kilnamanagh got themselves on the scoresheet three minutes later, when Adam Buckley latched on to a ball through the centre before finishing past Matt Connor as they got a goal for their efforts through the tie.

WATERFORD FC: Connor, Power (Hutchinson ‘78), Ferguson (Forrest ’69), Nolan, Stafford (Milambo ’69), Martin (Dupree ’78), Evans, Tshipamba, Patterson, Mutswunguma, Kavanagh (Halford ’78).

KILNAMANAGH FC: Coleman, Russell, Kenna (Buckley ’72), Kavanagh (Nolan ’61), McGovern, Curry (O’Brien ’72), O’Sullivan, Dowling (O’Neill ’64), Connaughton, Hanevy (Deegan ’72), Byrne.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).