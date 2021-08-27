Waterford edge closer to ending 41-year FAI Cup wait with Kilnamanagh win

Waterford overcame the challenge of non-league side Kilnamanagh at the RSC to progress into the last eight
Waterford edge closer to ending 41-year FAI Cup wait with Kilnamanagh win

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's fourth goal at the RSC. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 22:20
Adrian Flanagan

FAI Cup: Waterford FC 4 Kilnamanagh FC 1

The dream of ending a 41-year wait for the FAI Senior Cup to arrive back across the River Suir remains alive for Waterford FC as they overcame the challenge of non-league side Kilnamanagh at the RSC to progress into the last eight.

Isaac Tshipamba went close to breaking the deadlock on seven minutes when he burst through the centre before cracking a shot off the crossbar. The visitors had a chance two minutes later when Brian Connaughton was gifted a chance at goal, but he failed to hit the target.

Blues midfielder Cameron Evans tried his luck from distance on 21 minutes, but Kilnamanagh keeper Karl Coleman got behind the ball to make a fine save before Cian Kavanagh got on the end of a Jack Stafford cross on the half hour mark only to see his header to go just over.

Phoenix Patterson was instrumental in Waterford going in front when he fired in a shot from distance that was parried by the netminder into the path of John Martin, and he tapped from close-range.

Waterford doubled their advantage on 57 minutes when Cameron Evans picked up possession of the ball 25-yards, and he beat keeper Coleman with a stunning effort that found the centre of the goal.

Five minutes later, Evans turned provider when he sent in a brilliant cross from the right that picked out the run of John Martin, and he scored his second of the game before Phoenix Patterson completed the scoring on 82 minutes with a brilliant free kick.

Kilnamanagh got themselves on the scoresheet three minutes later, when Adam Buckley latched on to a ball through the centre before finishing past Matt Connor as they got a goal for their efforts through the tie.

WATERFORD FC: Connor, Power (Hutchinson ‘78), Ferguson (Forrest ’69), Nolan, Stafford (Milambo ’69), Martin (Dupree ’78), Evans, Tshipamba, Patterson, Mutswunguma, Kavanagh (Halford ’78).

KILNAMANAGH FC: Coleman, Russell, Kenna (Buckley ’72), Kavanagh (Nolan ’61), McGovern, Curry (O’Brien ’72), O’Sullivan, Dowling (O’Neill ’64), Connaughton, Hanevy (Deegan ’72), Byrne.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

More in this section

Jayson Molumby goes to West Brom on season-long loan Jayson Molumby goes to West Brom on season-long loan
Republic of Ireland Training Session & Press Conference Darren Randolph not planning Ireland retirement: 'I’m fit and training, I just wasn’t selected'
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Moussa Sissoko leaves Tottenham for Watford
#fai cup
Babatunde Owolabi celebrates scoring what would be the winning goal from the penalty spot 27/8/2021

Tunde Owolabi smashes home penalty as Finn Harps beat Derry in cup derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up