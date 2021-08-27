Patrick Hoban hits hat-trick as Dundalk make light work of St Mochta's in FAI Cup

FAI Cup: Dundalk 5 St Mochta's 1

Dundalk made light work of non-league St Mochta’s as a Patrick Hoban hat-trick sealed their passage into the last eight and reduced some of the pressure after four straight defeats.

The home team’s early dominance told inside eight minutes when new signing Sami Ben Amar opened his account for his new club. He emphatically headed in Sean Murray’s corner at the near post but Mochta's were soon level.

The rank outsiders knew luck would have to be on their side and they were handed a gift by sloppy Dundalk play. Sonni Nattestad’s loose pass to Sam Stanton was stolen by Karl Sommers. A week after Drogheda beat their fierce rivals at Oriel Park, former United striker Gareth McCaffrey pounced to round Cameron Yates and score.

The goal did not nothing to sway the flow of the game. Dundalk were utterly dominant and Cameron Dummigan went close to scoring with a well struck shot that rattled the crossbar. They were denied a clear penalty when Ben Amar was clattered in the area by Noel Murray.

Hoban scored his first FAI Cup goal in three years when he scored from the penalty spot after Ben Amar had been fouled. The Moroccan then supplied Hoban for his well taken second. His third arrived soon after and Han Jeongwoo completed the scoring.

St Mochta's had plenty of League of Ireland experience in their ranks – including ex-Dundalk men Garreth Brady and Mick Daly as well as centre back Alan Byrne - but the Leinster Senior League side were no match for the cup holders.

Adam Kmet did prevent Hoban from adding to his tally for the evening. He also saved superbly from Greg Sloggett late on.

DUNDALK: Yates; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Dummigan; Zahibo (Sloggett, 29), Stanton (Animasahun, 76); Ben Amar (Hanratty, 69), Murray, Jeongwoo (O’Kane, 76); Hoban.

ST MOCHTA'S: Kmet; Shannon, Murray, Byrne, Byrne; Daly, O’Hanlon (Murphy, 86); Scott (Marks, 73), Sommers, Brady (Moran, 73); McCaffrey (Donnelly, 77).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)