Jayson Molumby goes to West Brom on season-long loan

West Bromwich Albion have completed a season-long loan for Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby.

The 22-year-old joins from Brighton and Hove Albion, where he has struggled to break in under Graham Potter.

The Waterford native will report for international duty on Sunday as a Baggies player, aiming to build upon two previous Championship loan spells.

He had a particularly fruitful stint at Millwall in 2019/2020, whereas last season’s move to Preston North End didn’t work out so well. Overall, he made 51 appearances in the second tier.

Potter admitted there was interest in the playmaker and, should he impress at West Brom, a permanent deal may well materialise.

Molumby will join international colleagues Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson at the Hawthorns.

Valérien Ismaël said: “Jayson is the perfect example of a player who has the right mentality and suits our philosophy. He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him.

“His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths.

“Jayson is young but he already has a lot of experience in the Championship and with Ireland. He has the perfect profile – our new profile – to be a West Brom player and I’m delighted to have him.”