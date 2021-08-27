Moussa Sissoko leaves Tottenham for Watford

Sissoko had two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans
Moussa Sissoko was Tottenham’s record signing when he joined for £30million from Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 18:26
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a two-year contract with Watford.

The 32-year-old, who represented France at Euro 2020, joins the Hornets in a deal worth around £3million, it's understood.

He joined Spurs in 2016 as their club-record signing following a £30million move from Newcastle and has played 202 times, scoring five goals.

The box-to-box midfielder played an integral role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2018-19 while he was also part of the team that challenged for the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

He will provide good experience to the Hornets team as they return to the top tier following promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last term.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz said earlier on Friday: “He is a very good player, everyone knows he is an experienced player.

“He is a top player and I think he would be very good for us. We will see if he arrives. Always I say the same thing – we will have one option more in our squad to try to give all the best for our team.”

His impending departure marks another step in Tottenham’s rebuild as he looks set to follow Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld out of the door at Spurs.

The clubs meet on Sunday in the Premier League as Watford visit north London, but the Frenchman is not expected to be involved.

