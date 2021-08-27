Brighton's rising star Evan Ferguson among the six players get first Republic of Ireland U21 call up

Brighton’s 16-year-old striker Evan Ferguson has been fast-tracked into Ireland’s U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

It marks a breakthrough week for the ex-St Kevin’s Boys forward, who was handed his first-team debut by Seagulls boss Graham Potter in Tuesday’s EFL win at Cardiff City. His clubmate Andrew Moran also earns a maiden call-up for the opening Euro 2023 qualifiers, as does Cardiff City’s Joel Bagan and Crystal Palace’s Jake O’Brien.