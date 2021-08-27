Brighton's rising star Evan Ferguson among the six players get first Republic of Ireland U21 call up

Brighton’s 16-year-old striker Evan Ferguson has been fast-tracked into Ireland’s U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg.
It marks a breakthrough week for the ex-St Kevin’s Boys forward, who was handed his first-team debut by Seagulls boss Graham Potter in Tuesday’s EFL win at Cardiff City. His clubmate Andrew Moran also earns a maiden call-up for the opening Euro 2023 qualifiers, as does Cardiff City’s Joel Bagan and Crystal Palace’s Jake O’Brien.
Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill earns a first call-up to this age group as does Anselmo Garcia MacNulty from Wolfsburg, who had trained with Jim Crawford’s squad during their Spain camp in July.
While not part of the 24-man squad, Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa will meet up with the group for training during the international window.
Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).
Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).
Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).
Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa).