Shamrock Rovers Euro dream undone by more defensive errors

Shamrock Rovers 0 Flora Tallinn 1

The League of Ireland’s European summer won’t extend into the autumn after further mistakes cost Shamrock Rovers progress to the Conference League group stages.

Chasing a two-goal deficit, Stephen Bradley’s side were unable to repeat their heroics of the Slovan Bratislava clash before a boisterous crowd of 3,500.

They couldn’t even plunder one, rather the only goal of the night came from the visitors through an uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunder by Alan Mannus on 57 minutes.

In boxing parlance, it wasn’t that the League of Ireland champions couldn’t push Flora onto the ropes; they hardly landed a glove on their Estonian guests, who become the country’s first-ever group participants.

By the time Rovers began testing Matvei Igonen, it was too late. In the final 10 minutes, with the game up, he denied late efforts by Richie Towell and Liam Scales, the defender who bade farewell before this weekend’s €600,000 transfer to Celtic.

Elimination caps Rovers’ prize-money at €1.5m but they can’t complain about not doubling it, losing out to the better side over two legs.

After a slow start, eventually Rovers got a grip on proceedings, concentrating on the right side with Ronan Finn patrolling as a wing-back.

The captain’s crossfield pass on 12 minutes to the opposite flank found Aaron Greene, who had time to control the ball and arrow a shot just wide of the far post.

Igonen was beaten on that occasion and the goalkeeper was hardly convincing with a couple of shots from the next attack.

Finn was first to unnerve him and he also parried the follow-up, a similarly central shot from Burke.

Those ropey moments gave the crowd something to shout about but there were audible groans when the best chance on 22 minutes wasn’t converted.

The diminutive Dylan Watts did the spadework by freeing Burke with a pass into the box and his pullback seemed inch-perfect for Greene to tuck away but the striker couldn’t apply the necessary touch from close-range.

While the traffic was heading only one direction, Flora didn’t get rattled. In fact, they stood firm and kept their shape as the questions were being asked.

Their triumph in Tallinn was based on a tactic of pressing Rovers high to expose their defenders. It worked a treat, producing four goals and numerous other chances they failed to finish.

Such an approach wasn’t required nor employed in this leg. They were content to sit back and work off scraps, as occured when Rauno Sappinen peeled away from Pico Lopes to get a shot away which Mannus dealt with.

Mandroiu, clearly carrying a hip problem from an earlier clash, got one opportunity close to the break to offer a glimpse of his calibre.

His neat nutmeg of Martin Miller created space to break from the halfway line and he unleashed from distance. Unlike his screamer for Bohemians in 2019 that downed Rovers, this speculative attempt sailed over the crossbar.

It was the type of half-chance which characterised a frustrating evening for Rovers.

A second half of increased tempo was essential for the Hoops to muster a comeback and apart from Scales whipping a ball across the face of goal on 56 minutes, they failed to offer much by way of a threat.

By contrast, Flora carried a lethal punch on the break, summed up by their success in punishing the latest Rovers error.

Once Mandroiu’s pass infield was stray, Miller seized on the loose ball to send Konstantin Vassiljev haring away.

He quickly laid the ball off for Sappinen to have a go from 20 yards and he got plenty of fortune when the ball squirmed under Mannus.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; J O’Brien, R Lopes, S Hoare (S Gannon 33); R Finn, D Watts (R Gaffney 62), G O’Neill, D Mandriou (R Towell 59), L Scales; G Burke, A Greene.

FLORA TALLINN: M Igonen; M Lilander, M Kuusk, M Seppik, K Kallaste (M Lukka 82); M Soomets, K Vassiljiev, M Miller; S Zenjov, R Sappinen (S Reinkort 88), H Ojamaa (R Alliku 74).

Referee: Tamas Bognar (HUN).