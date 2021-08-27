Stephen Kenny: The door hasn't been shut on veterans left out of this squad

Stephen Kenny insists snubbed veteran pair Darren Randolph and Ciaran Clark will answer his call if required in future internationals.

The Ireland manager is particularly well stocked in the goalkeeping and central-defensive departments, leading to the duo being excluded from the 25-man squad for the trio of World Cup qualifiers which kicks off in Portugal on Wednesday.

Despite playing every minute of Kenny’s first eight games, Randolph has been swept aside. A combination of injury and the advantage Gavin Bazunu took of it in the March and June get-togethers leaves the 50-times capped stopper out of favour for the first time in six years.

For Clark, another member of the Euro 2016 frontline, his horror show in Belgrade seems to have serrated his international career.

He was caught on the back foot, then left on his backside, when his former Newcastle United team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic towered above him to head in what proved to be the winning goal.

Neither Randolph nor Clark were available for the summer friendlies, with Kenny admitting conversations were had.

Andrew Omobamidele, who was on the Spanish trip without playing a minute and Nathan Collins, who missed out through injury, have slipped into the central defensive squad berths.

That Clark has started two of Newcastle’s opening three matches, including the one Kenny attended on Wednesday against Burnley, didn’t bring him in from the cold.

“I’ve spoken to Ciaran over the summer, I made a decision and that’s the way it is,” declared the manager.

“Unfortunately, he missed the June window and the players that came in did really well. Then, we decided to add Nathan to that.”

Has Clark made himself unavailable? “No,” affirmed the manager.

Kenny was adamant that Randolph’s no-show for the summer sojourn to Spain — after being named in the squad — wasn’t responsible for his omission.

“That has nothing to do with anything here,” he said. “He would have been involved in June but then he didn’t feel his training regime allowed it because he was only trying to get his hip and thigh right having had a difficult year with it. I fully respected and understood that.

“Darren just needs to get an extended period of training and play games again and I am sure he will come back into contention again.”

Among the enforced absentees are Callum O’Dowda and Chiedozie Ogbene. The latter, according to Kenny, would have been involved had he not suffered a grade one hamstring tear on Saturday. “Chiedozie has probably been the best player in League One this season,” he observed.

Gavin Kilkenny’s strong start to the season as a Bournemouth mainstay wasn’t enough to dislodge Harry Arter, despite the Nottingham Forest midfielder being restricted to reserve team minutes. Kilkenny will have to make do with a place in the U21 squad named today for the Euro qualification openers in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

“Jim Crawford will pick his own squad but Gavin is certainly in contention,” said Kenny.