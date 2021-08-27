Ireland's shot shyness not just in front of goal as not all squad members vaccinated

Between Ireland’s World Cup plight and some vaccine-hesitant members of his squad, Stephen Kenny’s side could do with an injection in the looming international window.

Logic would dictate, from reviewing the respective squads released yesterday, that Portugal will condemn Ireland to a third straight qualification defeat next Wednesday in Faro, probably with something to spare.

In an eight-game campaign, Kenny’s side are swiftly running out of road for any notion of ending the country’s 20-year World Cup wait to be countenanced.

Kenny has highlighted since the March defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg the bounty of the nine points available in this window, yet declined to place a target from the six-day blitz that concludes with visits of Azerbaijan and Serbia to a half-full Aviva Stadium.

“It’s going to be tough to get back in, we’re not denying it,” he admitted about reviving their ambitions of catching Portugal and Serbia, co-leaders of Group A on seven points.

“We know we’ve not started the campaign well, although we had an exceptional display away to Serbia and came away empty-handed.

“We need three good performances this week and try to get strong results. Having the two home games in this window is certainly a big challenge. There’s only one qualifier for us in October.

“We’ve got to rise to this challenge by trying to get the maximum number of points we can from the three games.”

Regularly during Kenny’s round of summer radio interviews he emphasised the squad overhaul underway won’t reap an optimum return until the next campaign, the crusade to reach Euro 2024 in Germany.

That agenda seemed at play again by his latest selection yesterday, the 25-man squad unveiled featuring further graduates from the U21s, Nathan Collins and Andrew Omobamidele.

“No,” Kenny responded when asked if this suggests a deliberate strategy of looking beyond the World Cup tilt.

“We have a balance of experience and youth in the squad. I think we have experienced defenders, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, John Egan for example and emerging defenders as well like Dara O’Shea, Omobamidele, and Collins.

“Likewise in the forwards, there’s experience in Shane Long and James Collins, along with emerging forwards like Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly, and Troy Parrott.

“Some of them are at opposite ends of their career but we’re looking forward to having a good week.”

Covid-19 problems deprives Kenny of the two players who combined to put Ireland ahead against the Serbs, the opening qualifier they ended up losing 3-2.

Callum Robinson, who isn't in the cross, won’t be out of isolation until next Tuesday while the scorer, Alan Browne, will also be marked absent in Faro due to the virus.

Both have their strengths, yet Robinson’s ability to run the channels when Ireland are seeking to relieve the pressure against the Portuguese will be a significant loss.

His goals in West Brom’s first three games back in the Championship also made him the in-form member of the striking options.

While both he and Browne are likely to be out of sick bay in time for the home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia, Covid-19 still threatens to derail Kenny’s best-laid plans.

For all the upheaval it caused to the squad during the October and November windows last year, not all players have been convinced to take the vaccine.

Exasperation seeped through Kenny’s words when discussing the anomaly yesterday ahead of the weekend gathering, albeit he’s not for making it a mandatory condition for entering their bubble.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” he confessed. “Ideally, you’d want everyone vaccinated.

“Our medical director, Dr Alan Byrne has been having conversations and so forth with players and there are a lot of personal issues people have.

“People have a choice to make based on what they believe in and you have to respect it.”

Whoever survives any further Covid-19 scares or injuries over the weekend will be facing a Portugal side wounded by losing their European crown last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have his own personal mission too, the quest to become the world’s leading scorer at international level.

“Portugal have been very consistent over the last few years,” stressed Kenny. “They have a quality team and it’s a big challenge for us, but one we should embrace. It’s a great game for the players and they should be really excited about it.”

Be it through excitement or trepidation, he and his side are in dire need of a shot in the arm.