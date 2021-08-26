Cardiff regular Joel Bagan switches international allegiance to Ireland

The 19-year-old will be named by Jim Crawford on Friday in his squad for the Euro 2023 opening qualification double-header
Cardiff regular Joel Bagan switches international allegiance to Ireland

Cardiff City's Joel Bagan holding off Peterborough United's Joe Ward (left). Bagan will be named in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad on Friday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA 

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 20:46
John Fallon

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that his regular left-back Joel Bagan has switched allegiance from Scotland to declare for Ireland.

The 19-year-old will be named by Jim Crawford on Friday in his squad for the Euro 2023 opening qualification double-header in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg on September 3 (3.30pm, Irish time) and September 7 respectively (3pm, Irish time).

Former Ireland boss McCarthy confirmed he gave his blessing to the call-up following a call from Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford.

"I fully supported that one when I got the call," he said of the English-born defender who represented Scotland at youth level.

“This was early on, just as I came into the job last season.

"I didn't know that much about Joel except I had watched him in training.

"He played, then I got a call from Jim Crawford and I said, 'All day long, mate, if you can get him and he qualifies, do it now and get him in the squad, you've got a terrific player'.

"That's just what he's done."

More in this section

Soccer - Coca-Cola Football League Championship - Ipswich Town v Swansea City - Portman Road 'People think I'm a bit of a head case': Roy Keane wants to return to management
Montenegro v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier Ireland international Clare Shine takes on Glasgow mental health role - 'She is a real inspiration to all of us'
Republic of Ireland Training Session Darren Randolph: Ireland manager refuses to shut the door on goalkeeper's international career
Manchester City v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Final - Estadio do Dragao

Holders Chelsea paired with Juventus in Champions League draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up