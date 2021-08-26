Cardiff regular Joel Bagan switches international allegiance to Ireland

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that his regular left-back Joel Bagan has switched allegiance from Scotland to declare for Ireland.
The 19-year-old will be named by Jim Crawford on Friday in his squad for the Euro 2023 opening qualification double-header in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg on September 3 (3.30pm, Irish time) and September 7 respectively (3pm, Irish time).
Former Ireland boss McCarthy confirmed he gave his blessing to the call-up following a call from Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford.
"I fully supported that one when I got the call," he said of the English-born defender who represented Scotland at youth level.
“This was early on, just as I came into the job last season.
"I didn't know that much about Joel except I had watched him in training.
"He played, then I got a call from Jim Crawford and I said, 'All day long, mate, if you can get him and he qualifies, do it now and get him in the squad, you've got a terrific player'.
"That's just what he's done."