'Every manager I’ve played for gave me a new contract': Mark McNulty still going strong at 41

With almost half of his life spent at Cork City, Mark McNulty isn’t ready to change lanes and slow down anytime soon.

Not that the 41-year-old is conscious about his age but the injury-enforced absences of Gearoid Morrissey and Steven Beattie has further widened the generation gap in the dressing-room.

“The younger lads are looking at me, saying: “When is this fella going to retire?” explains the veteran goalkeeper.

“I’ve been doing well this season and Colin (Healy) seems to be happy with things. I’ll keep going until Colin says it’s time to call it. Only then will I have a think about things.”

He’s witnessed the best and worst of City’s fortunes over two decades at the club but despite a restricted crowd at Turner’s Cross tonight, Nults has a sense of optimism ahead of the visit of St Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup.

This season, following the first on-field relegation in City’s 36-year history, has been about regaining stability, though romantics such as their stopper are entitled to pine for a sliver of the glory days.

They’re a rarity, alien from the peak period of winning the double just four years ago, and so have to be savoured.

They did so after dumping one top-flight title contender, Sligo Rovers, out in the last round at the Showgrounds.

Another stands in their way of a quarter-final spot.

“In cup football, you never know,” the Ballincollig native noted, the rebel spirit still as crisp as when he was riling Dundalk during their duopoly.

“Nobody gave us a chance in Sligo when we went there. They were top of the Premier Division and we produced a great performance to win 3-2. That’ll give us some confidence.

“We’re seventh in the First Division while St Pat’s, they’re flying high, challenging Shamrock Rovers for the title, so we know they’re the favourites.

“Knowing our luck, we’d probably get Rovers or Dundalk in the next round if we got through! You’ve to beat the best to progress in the competition.”

McNulty has three winners’ medals, one as Michael Devine’s understudy in 2007 before manning the goal in 2016 and 2017.

That span of silverware reflects the custodian’s longevity, remaining patient to establish himself at his hometown club — and managing to stay there.

His latest of 10 bosses is a peer; ‘Healers’ being sculpted from the same schoolboys’ set-up in the same age-group.

“To be still here and playing after joining at 21, I must be doing something right,” he asserts.

“Every manager I’ve played for at Cork gave me a new contract.

“Being a professional footballer was all I wanted since being a kid. To me, it’s the best job you can have.

“What other job can you look forward to like this? Getting up and going out on the pitch, training, you’re in the gym, you’re eating right, you’re sleeping right. Everyone would love to have it.

“I’m speaking to ex-players and they’re always saying to me, ‘Nults, keep playing for as long as you can’.”

“Some days don’t go great and you’re thinking to yourself ‘Have I had enough of this or what?’

“But the good days outweigh the bad days.”

For those good days to be more regular, investment in the squad is essential. McNulty is in favour of the proposed takeover by Grovemoor, led by Preston owner Trevor Hemmings, and hopes the outstanding issues over the ownership of Turner’s Cross can be resolved to clinch the deal.

“If it (the takeover) happens, it would be unreal,” he insists. “FORAS have steadied the ship and it might take five or six years before Cork are challenging in Irish football again but we’ll be back.”

You sense McNulty will be still at the coalface in some shape or form.