'People think I'm a bit of a head case': Roy Keane wants to return to management

Former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane wants to leave the comfort of the television studio and return to the sidelines with a return to management.

Citing his performance as Sunderland manager where he won promotion back to the Premier League in 2007, the Cork man says he believes he has what it takes to return to the Football League.

And, he also revealed that the chairman of a Championship club visited his home as he discussed a return to the professional game.

"I want to get back into management, but realistically where am I going to go?" said Keane, speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Sky Sports' YouTube channel. "In the Championship, the top of League One... I think there is something in there that I could be a good manager.

After Sunderland, Keane had roles with Ipswich, the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest before being seen more often in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports and ITV.

"Perception is the most important word in football. I did well at Sunderland, got them promoted, we stayed up and I wanted to do better. That was my lack of experience. I thought we'd go up another five or six places after we stayed up and I got impatient.

"I spoke to a Championship club about three months ago. It was very casual, it was at my house, a chat with the chairman. And to be fair, he was straight up, he went, 'Listen, we just want somebody who can come in and win football matches'

"That was fine with me, I didn't have to break down styles of play. And I think if you're winning matches, people don’t then question, ‘What’s your style of play?' You just bounce into the next match, don’t you? And we did it as players."

While Keane says it is very difficult to hop back on the managerial merry-go-round after losing a job, he confesses his TV persona and history may not be chalked into the positive column.

"If you lose your job as a manager, it's a long way back. People look at me on the TV and think I'm a bit of a head case. I fell out with (Mick) McCarthy and (Alex) Ferguson and they think 'he's trouble'.

"How can I change that perception? Am I meant to go on a road show? People say I have to put myself out there and network, but do I need to do that?"