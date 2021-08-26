Ireland international Clare Shine takes on Glasgow mental health role - 'She is a real inspiration to all of us'

From the Champions League to championing equality, diversity and mental health awareness in Glasgow.

Last week, Republic of Ireland striker Clare Shine was firing a stunning goal in Glasgow City's win over Maltese side Birkirkara.

Today she has been appointed the Scottish club's Mental Health Ambassador and the first project coordinator of its charity, Glasgow City Foundation.

🔶 Glasgow City are thrilled to announce @ClareShine01 as the first ever Project Co-ordinator for the club’s charity, Glasgow City Foundation. — Glasgow City FC | #OCAC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) August 26, 2021

”I’m so delighted to take on this role," the Cork woman said. "It didn’t take much thought! I’m really looking forward to being involved more with the whole club and Foundation."

Glasgow City say the outreach work will involve three key elements — "advancing the knowledge and understanding of the importance of health for girls and women, trying to encourage more people into football and finally to promote equality and diversity."

Shine has opened up in the past on her own struggles with mental health and alcohol.

“Everyone has seen I’ve had to work my way up. Growing up I would have loved this opportunity to speak to someone within the club. So I’m going to take this opportunity to try and assist where I can with the girls within our academy.”

Shine's life experience makes her perfect for the work, Glasgow City CEO and Foundation Trustee Laura Montgomery believes.

“When we looked at what we wanted to do, the impact we want to make, it was clear Clare had all the qualities to make a real difference within our community. She is not only an outstanding international footballer and role model, but a great person with tremendous aspirations to help others and create opportunities for young girls and women to be who they want to be in life.

"We speak often about you can’t be what you can’t see, and Clare more than represents every aspect of that. She has had her struggles, and she overcomes them every day and is a real inspiration to all of us. I know she will be a great success in her role off the pitch as much as she succeeds on the pitch, and the young girls and women within our club and local community will benefit greatly.”