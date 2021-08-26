Liam Scales will make Rovers farewell before Celtic medical Friday

Liam Scales will play his final match for Shamrock Rovers tonight against Flora Tallinn as he’s scheduled to undergo his medical at Celtic on Friday.
It is understood all other aspects of the deal – including an upfront transfer fee of €600,000 and personal terms – have been finalised to facilitate the defender’s switch to the SPL powerhouses this weekend.
Celtic led the chase for 22-year-old since early summer despite interest from English clubs, including a Premier League outfit.
It is believed that Scales will be eligible to play for Celtic in the Europa League should they finish out a tie against AZ Alkmaar they’ve taken a 2-0 first leg lead into tonight.
The Dubliner, who is on standby for the Ireland senior squad, has played for Rovers in the Champions League and Europa Conference League this season.