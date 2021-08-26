Darren Randolph fails to make Republic of Ireland squad

Darren Randolph’s international career looks to be over after Stephen Kenny omitted the 50-times goalkeeper from his squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.
While Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, who turns 32 next month, has not been selected in Kenny's 25-man squad
Enda Stevens, Callum O'Dowda, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene have all been ruled out through injury whilst West Bromwich Albion striker Callum Robinson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and is currently in isolation.
Burnley defender Nathan Collins receives his first call-up to the senior squad whilst Jamie McGrath and Andrew Omobamidele keep their place in the squad after impressing in the summer camp in Andorra and Hungary.
Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly and Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick return to the squad having missed the summer international friendlies, with the squad set to fly out to Portugal on Sunday.
Ireland travel to Faro to take on Portugal at the Estádio Algarve on Wednesday, September 1 before returning to Ireland to take on Azerbaijan on Saturday, September 4 and Serbia on Tuesday, September 7 at the Aviva Stadium.
Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)