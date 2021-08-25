Jason Knight holding out hope of returning for Ireland's home World Cup qualifiers

Jason Knight has not given up hope of having some involvement in Ireland’s upcoming trio of World Cup qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny unveils his squad on Thursday for the gathering which begins next Wednesday in Faro against Portugal, followed by home clashes with Azerbaijan and Serbia over the following five days.

Midfielder Knight was effectively ruled out by Wayne Rooney when the Derby manager predicted a layoff between eight and 12 weeks while confirming the injury last month. Making it worse for player and manager was the fact Rooney’s fall onto Knight in training caused the ankle trouble.

The 20-year-old, whose six caps have come under Kenny, has completed the phase of wearing a protective boot and is this week intensifying his rehab in the gymnasium.

Although Knight has no chance of figuring against Portugal, game-time across the two home games to be played in front of a 25,000 crowd at the Aviva has not been ruled out. He could be included on Thursday’s list or get drafted in next week, depending on his progress.

Elsewhere in the squad, likely to number 29, there will be no place for James McCarthy nor Robbie Brady.

McCarthy has made just two substitute appearances since joining Celtic earlier this month and is still building fitness. Brady has yet to decide on his next club and is training alone with Kenny’s fitness coach, Damien Doyle.

Jack Byrne’s struggles at APEOL, where he’s been frozen out and is seeking a loan move, also scuppers his prospects of a recall.

Darren Randolph has been similarly idle at West Ham, yet the enlarged squad to cope with the demands of three games in six days should see him among four keepers.

A cohort of League of Ireland players, primarily Michael Duffy and Liam Scales, are pushing for maiden call-ups. Whether Duffy makes the final cut could depend on the fitness of fellow winger Chiedozie Ogbene, though no serious injury showed up on the scan of the hamstring injury that forced him off during Rotherham’s League One game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Scales is vying with fellow uncapped defenders Andrew Omobamidele and Nathan Collins for inclusion but his versatility as a centre-back or wing-back will keep him in the frame should there be any withdrawals during this weekend’s series of club fixtures.

Jayson Molumby will be included. There were fears for the midfielder when he limped out of a Premier League 2 game for Brighton earlier in the week but he isn’t considered a doubt.

Kenny returns to Dublin Thursday morning after attending a blitz of games in the UK, his latest being Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie between Newcastle and Burnley. On Sunday, the travelling party’s charter plane from Dublin will collect players and staff on a brief stopover at East Midlands Airport before landing in Faro.

Ireland will have a new base upon their return on Thursday. Kenny is eager for his youngsters to sample the national stadium buzz before crowds return and so has moved them to the Herbert Park Hotel within walking distance of the venue. They will train at the stadium on the eve of both home games.