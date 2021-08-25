Pep Guardiola plans to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023

Guardiola, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, feels he will need a rest after seven years in charge
Pep Guardiola plans to leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023

Pep Guardiola’s contract runs until 2023 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 21:20
PA

Pep Guardiola has said he plans to leave Manchester City when his current contract runs out in 2023.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, feels he will need a rest after seven years in charge.

And the former Barcelona boss revealed his next ambition is to take charge of a national team.

“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step,’ he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola has lifted the Premier League trophy three times with Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.

“And in the process, I would like to train a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.”

Guardiola took a 12-month break following his departure from Barcelona in 2012 after four years at the Nou Camp, and joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

Guardiola’s comments will come as a further blow to the City hierarchy on the day their pursuit of Harry Kane ended, with the England captain confirming he would be staying at Tottenham this summer.

More in this section

Cork City v UCD- SSE Airtricity League First Division Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy sign new contracts to stay at Cork City for 2022
Arsenal v Olympiakos - UEFA Europa League - Round of 32 - Second Leg - Emirates Stadium Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal for Fiorentina
Manchester United v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Paris St Germain turn down Real Madrid bid for Kylian Mbappe
man city#manchester city#premier leagueplace: uk
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns

Callum Robinson sidelined with Covid-19 again and set to miss Ireland's trip to Portugal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up