Danny Mandroiu plots escape to victory for Shamrock Rovers away to Flora Tallinn

Danny Mandroiu’s penchant for breaking free should bode well for Shamrock Rovers’ pursuit of a Europa Conference League playoff spot tonight.

Whenever he’s felt trapped, the midfielder has managed to release himself.

Be it the time as an apprentice at Brighton and Hove Albion when loneliness eroded his mental state or after being left in similar isolation at Bohemians, Mandroiu wriggled free.

Mandroiu can expect to have his movement restricted again tonight by a Flora side intent on protecting the sizeable advantage they racked up in last week’s 4-2 victory but tight spots don’t bother him.

From Ballymun to Brighton and back to Bohs, and now Tallinn to Tallaght, he has endured a lot for a 22-year-old but had some growing up to do along the journey.

“I’ve definitely matured,” says the Dubliner, who earned a first Ireland call-up for the training camp in Spain and two friendlies.

“When I was sitting on the bench for six months at Bohs last year, I could have either lost the head or wanted it even more.

“I wasn’t really motivated going into training every day, knowing I was going to be a sub.

“You could say that my temperament changed. Don’t get me wrong, I am not crazy but just matured a little bit. I wanted a new challenge and got that by coming to Rovers.”

His final few months at Bohemians soured what had been a promising spell upon his return from Brighton.

Mandroiu won the PFAI Player of the Year in 2019 and developed into a central cog of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 team.

The Dalymount demise following the resumption of games last season was sudden and sobering, though self-belief wasn’t an issue.

With Rovers top of the league and 90 minutes from the group stages of a European competition, Mandroiu’s happy face has returned, enhanced by his new dental features.

“I am smiling more and got these teeth done as well,” he beamed.

“But I never doubted myself. I have good people, friends and family, who wouldn’t let me. People had a perception of me that isn’t true. I was a bit childish here and there, but I have grown up a lot.

“I love playing against high calibre teams and this is the biggest game of my career. Your speed of thought goes up, having to think before they think.

“I hit the post in last week’s first leg but we need to score a few at home.”

Indeed, to deliver for the 3,500 fans at Tallaght, Rovers must replicate the comeback they mounted in similar circumstances against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League without being pilfered at their end.

Revenge is the air for Flora. A decade ago, they were beaten on Rovers’ surge to the group stages of the Europa League and tonight they can become the first Estonian team to progress that far.

“Everyone knows how important this situation is,” said Konstantin Vassiljev, captain of Flora and his country, about the game’s significance.

“We don’t want to draw attention to it but people and players are not stupid. Let’s see if we have enough against Shamrock Rovers.”