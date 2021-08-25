Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy sign new contracts to stay at Cork City for 2022

Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy have signed new deals to stay with Cork City for the 2022 season.

They are the first players to put pen to paper for the coming season as City bid to retain their top performers from a mixed First Division campaign.

Coleman has played every minute of City's 21 games so far this season - a record only matched by goalkeeper Mark McNulty - as he switched between centre-back and central midfield as required by manager Colin Healy.

Murphy, meanwhile, has emerged as City's most dependable goalscorer, with nine to his name in 21 appearances (18 starts).

"The two boys have been fantastic this year and they've signed new contracts for next year, so we're delighted to have that done," said Healy.

"Cian Coleman has played in different positions this season and has captained the team on a number of occasions. He's been brilliant in and around the training ground, he has been a big player for us this year, and will no doubt be a massive player for us next year as well.

"Cian Murphy is in fantastic form. He's got a good run of games behind him and he's been scoring goals. It's great to have him signed for next season.

"We're playing well at the moment, and we're all working together to build the club to get back to where it was. Is it going to take time? Yes, but we're going the right way."

Coleman has chipped in with two goals and two assists during a season mostly spent on defensive duty and the 24-year-old is happy to get certainty for the year ahead.

"In previous years, there have been times when I wouldn't know what I'd be doing the following season, but I'm delighted to get it tied down this early and be able to look forward to next season already. It's exactly what I wanted.

"I can see the progression and where the club wants to go. This season probably hasn't gone the way we wanted, but I can see big things happening next year.

"When Gearóid (Morrissey) has been out injured, I've been the captain, which is an honour. I'm not the club captain but when I get to fill that role, I'm honoured and delighted to do it."

Murphy, who turned 21 this summer, is looking forward to celebrating more goals in front of the Shed as crowd numbers permitted at Turner's Cross increase.

"I'm delighted that it has been done so quick. Now I have a good year-and-a-half to concentrate on, knowing that I'll be here. Colin has got a clear plan for next year and I'm delighted to know that I'm part of that.

"It's been a good season for me personally. Obviously, the team is the most important thing but it's good to be scoring goals and playing well, and most importantly playing every week. It has been a dream since I joined the club to be scoring into the Shed End; it's unbelievable with the fans there, and I'm looking forward to seeing more fans coming back over the coming weeks and months."