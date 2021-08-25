Harry Kane ‘staying at Tottenham this summer’

Harry Kane says he is “staying at Tottenham this summer” after accepting he will not be joining Manchester City this season.
The England captain, who is the club’s second highest all-time scorer, was desperate to sign for the Premier League champions in order to win silverware and Pep Guardiola publicly said that City were interested in signing him.
However, Spurs’ stance was always that the 28-year-old was not for sale and City failed to put in a bid that tempted them to change their mind.
And now, with less than a week of the summer transfer window remaining, Kane has accepted that he will be not leaving, having made his first appearance of the season against Wolves on Sunday, where he was given a hero’s welcome by the fans.
He tweeted: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.
“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”
Kane is halfway through a six-year deal that he signed in 2018 and, without a release clause, Spurs always held the power.
The striker believed he had an agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he would be sold this summer, but Spurs deny that ever existed and were not prepared to sell their star player.
Kane made it clear he wanted to be sold at the back end of last term in order to win silverware and, in an interview with Gary Neville, strongly hinted at City being the club he wanted to join after naming Kevin De Bruyne as his ideal team-mate.
City made an opening bid that totalled £100m while Kane was on England duty at the European Championships, but that was swiftly rejected by Spurs.
Once the Euros were over, Kane’s camp upped the ante in a bid to force a move through, with a report, coming from a journalist who was a guest at Kane’s brother’s wedding, saying that a £160m deal had been agreed with City. Both clubs refuted that.
Kane consequently did not report for pre-season on August 2 and it later emerged he was still on holiday in the Bahamas.
Upon his late return he was forced to self-isolate at the club’s training ground, meaning he did not have the fitness required to feature in Spurs’ opening two games of the season – a Premier League win over City and a Europa Conference League tie.
He eventually made his return as a substitute against Wolves last Sunday and it has now emerged that he will be staying at the club beyond next Tuesday’s deadline.
Reports emerge that Kane has again told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to leave this summer and believes he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’.
Two days later Kane puts in a below-par performance as Spurs lose their final home game of the season against Aston Villa. With fans allowed in the ground he does a solo lap of honour in what looks like a goodbye.
An interview with Gary Neville, filmed a few days earlier, was released on YouTube and Kane doubles down. He tells Neville he needs a discussion with Levy about his future, puts a £100million price tag on his head and also subtly identifies Manchester City as the club he would like to join.
Tottenham end their season with a 4-2 win at Leicester, where Kane scores to win the Premier League Golden Boot, as well as the Playmaker award. At full-time there are emotional scenes as he hugs long-time team-mates Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris.
Kane’s form is questioned after a sluggish start to Euro 2020 with England. Reports emerge that City have made a £100m offer for him, which was rejected.
With England’s progression to the knockout stages of the Euros booked, Kane tells the media that he has had no contact with Spurs over a possible sale.
New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says in his unveiling press conference that Kane is Tottenham’s player and he was told by chairman Levy that Kane could be “counted on”.
A showbiz journalist attending the wedding of Charlie Kane – the England captain’s brother and agent – reports that the family were telling guests that a £160m move to City had been agreed. Both clubs quickly denied the story.
Kane does not show up at the club’s training ground for pre-season tests. Spurs were expecting him to report and say he could be fined.
The England captain is revealed to be still on holiday in the Bahamas, but later lets it be known that he is due back at the club later that week.
Amid angry backlash from fans, Kane finally breaks his public silence by taking to social media and insisting he would never refuse to train and that he would return to the club the following day “as planned”. He also says he is hurt by fans questioning his professionalism. The statement comes after City boss Pep Guardiola publicly says his club want to sign Kane, but it is up to Tottenham to negotiate.
Kane arrives at the club’s training ground and goes into self-isolation following his return from the Bahamas – an amber-list destination. He begins to train individually and also speaks with Nuno for the first time.
After his quarantine period finishes, Kane continues to train individually. Nuno says that a decision on whether he will be involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener – against City, of all teams – will be made after training the following day.
Kane is not included in the matchday squad and does not attend the stadium as Spurs beat City 1-0 thanks to Son’s goal. Spurs fans make their feelings on the situation known by chanting “Are you watching, Harry Kane?” August 17: Kane trains with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time. In a clear attempt to wrestle back the moral high ground, his camp brief the media of a ‘broken promise’ by Levy to allow him to leave.
The England captain posts a picture of himself in Tottenham’s training kit.
The striker does not travel with the squad to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first-leg tie against Pacos de Ferreira as he continues to train at the club’s training ground with a number of first-team players who did not make the trip.
Kane finally makes his first appearance of the season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win at Wolves. He is treated to a rendition of “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” by travelling Spurs fans, but Wolves supporters were not so generous.
In a statement on Twitter, Kane accepts that he will be staying at Spurs. He writes: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS”