Chelsea and Manchester United plot loan moves for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

Chelsea are considering a late loan move for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, but the European champions could face competition for the midfielder from Manchester United.

Atletico are prepared to let Saul leave on a season-long loan before the transfer window shuts next Tuesday, raising the possibility of the Spain international moving to England.

Chelsea could step up their interest if Thomas Tuchel decides he needs more depth in central midfield. Sources in Spain have not ruled out United, who are also interested in the Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, trying to sign the 26-year-old.

Saul is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe and has become an important player for Atletico after rising through their academy, helping Diego Simeone’s side to win La Liga last season.

However his future at Atletico has been in doubt for a while and he could up for a fresh challenge after being excluded from Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

The chance to sign Saul on loan could make sense for Chelsea, who are looking to end uncertainty over the futures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger by offering both central defenders new deals. Chelsea are unlikely to spend big on a midfielder this summer, with West Ham pricing them out of a move for Declan Rice. But Tuchel could decide he needs more competition alongside Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, and Jorginho after loaning Billy Gilmour to Norwich.

Kante has struggled with injury problems in the past two years and Tuchel, who retains an interest in the Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, admitted he overused Jorginho at the end of last season. However a move for Saul could depend on Chelsea shifting some of their fringe midfielders before the window shuts, with Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko available. Milan are interested in Bakayoko, while it remains to be seen if Tuchel thinks that Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are capable of covering for Kante, Kovacic, and Jorginho.

Chelsea are also prepared to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham in order to make space for a move for Kounde. West Ham are ready to pay £25m (€29.2m) for Zouma and although the deal has been held up by the centre-back’s wage demands, there is increasing confidence that he will make the move across London. The 26-year-old currently earns £100,000 (€116,771) a week and he wants a raise if he is to join David Moyes’ side.

While Zouma has fallen down the pecking order under Tuchel, Chelsea have offered Christensen and Rudiger new contracts. Christensen and Rudiger have both entered the final year of their deals and Chelsea do not want to lose them on free transfers.

It is thought Christensen is close to agreeing to sign his deal. However there is less certainty over Rudiger, who was almost sold by Frank Lampard last summer. The Germany international has been excellent since Tuchel’s arrival in January, but he could choose to leave Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are all monitoring his situation. Chelsea have sold Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta; the Italy full-back joined from Torino in 2017.

Meanwhile West Ham, who are yet to make a permanent signing this summer, are interested in the CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic. The Croatia international could be an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who impressed on loan at the London Stadium last season. West Ham want to sign Lingard on a permanent basis, but they have been put off by United’s £25m (€29.2m) asking price for the 28-year-old.