Stephen Bradley confident Shamrock Rovers can be first Irish club to overturn two-goal Euro deficit

Stephen Bradley is confident that Shamrock Rovers can become the first Irish team to overturn a two-goal deficit in European competition tomorrow.

Flora Tallinn take a 4-2 lead from the first leg into the Tallaght showdown with a place in the group stage of the Conference League and €1.5m extra prize money on the line.

Dismissing last week’s calamitous defensive display as a ‘once-off’, the Rovers boss believes the quality and determination exists to thrill the sold-out crowd of 3,500.

Rovers demonstrated in their Champions League tie against Slovan Bratislava an ability to recover.

Goals from Graham Burke and Richie Towell either side of half-time squared up the tie 2-2 on aggregate, only for the Hoops to allow Vladimir Weiss waltz across their box to bury the winner.

The weight of history, decades rather than years, doesn’t burden Bradley. “We have to give it a right good go,” affirmed the manager. “It was the same scoreline against Slovan, in terms of being two goals behind, and that gives us confidence.

“We were very, very patient in that match, in terms of game-management, and Thursday will require nothing different. We know how good we are when we’re on it. Last week, we were off it.”

In a league starved of investment from the Government and FAI, European prize-money is the main avenue for revenue.

Rovers have already grossed €1.5m from their champions’ path route but the incentive of doubling their bounty — and the guarantee of six matches against better opposition — won’t be part of his pre-match pep-talk.

“That can’t come into your thought process,” Bradley added.

“It can’t be about what’s after, you have got to focus on what’s in front of you.

“What we can control is our game, how we play it and make sure we get back to our levels, which these players have been at for a very long time. I’ve no doubt they will.”

A thigh injury will keep Lee Grace out but Aidomo Emakhu — the match-winner in the last round against KF Teuta — is back in contention to feature against the Estonian champions.