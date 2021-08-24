Irish underage international Val Adedokun joins Brentford

Val Adedokun was part of the Dundalk squad who recently travelled to Vitesse. Picture: INPHO/Rico Brouwer

Republic of Ireland youth international Val Adedokun has joined Brentford from Airtricity League side Dundalk, the Premier League club have announced.

Adedokun signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year added on and will initially link up with the club's 'B' team.

Brentford B Head Coach Neil MacFarlane told the club's website he is looking forward to seeing the Irish players "electric pace" in England.

“We’re really excited to bring Val to the Club. He is somebody who has played first team football in Ireland, and he will come here with really good attributes," he said.

“He is somebody with electric pace and he also has experience of playing higher up the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to improve over the next few years.

“One thing about playing football in Ireland is that you have to be able to deal with the basics of the game and you also have to be tough, and that upbringing will stand him in good stead as he looks to progress in his career.”

Adedokun said he is "proud" of what he achieved at Oriel Park.

“I’m very thankful to everyone at the club who gave me the opportunity to play first-team football at a young age and that has helped me to mature on the pitch and off the pitch."

