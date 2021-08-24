Shamrock Rovers missing Lee Grace for sold-out do-or-die Euro clash

Rovers aim to emulate their feat from a decade ago by reaching the group stages of European competition
Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers in action against Dean Zambra of Longford Town in a recent SSE Airtricity League match. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers will be without defender Lee Grace when they chase a two-goal deficit in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against Flora Tallinn.

All 3,500 tickets for the playoff second leg at Tallaght were snapped up last week, as Rovers aim to emulate their feat from a decade ago by reaching the group stages of European competition.

Flora boss Jürgen Henn admitted their 4-2 first-leg victory was built on a ploy of pressing the Rovers backline, which was missing Wexford native Grace.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, manager Stephen Bradley confirmed the thigh injury which kept Grace out won’t have healed in time for him to be available.

“Lee is another week or two away, I’d say,” he said.

“He’s had the injury for a number of weeks, firstly a dead leg and, going from game to game after the last European round in KF Teuta in Albania. It was very sore.”

Bradley is adamant the mistakes which blighted last week’s defeat won’t be repeated in a contest with an extra €1m in prize-money hinging on the outcome.

“Last week was a one-off for this team,” he asserted. “We made some terrible mistakes, both as a team and individually and were punished.

“We’ve to learn from it and Thursday is a chance to put that right. We were in this position in the Champions League against Slovan Bratislava, having to come from two goals down, and we did it. We know what we’re facing in Flora and what has to be done.”

#league of ireland
