Sligo Rovers sign Ugandan international striker Melvyn Lorenzen

Amid their worst run of the season, Sligo Rovers have bolstered their squad by recruiting Ugandan international forward Melvyn Lorenzen.

Liam Buckley’s side went top of the Premier Division in late May by beating Shamrock Rovers but have slumped to third place since, putting them in danger of losing out on European qualification.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Derry City was their seventh loss on the trot in all competitions, including Europa Conference League and FAI Cup exits.

Lorenzen, formerly of Werder Bremen, ADO Den Haag, and Karpaty Lyiv, could make his debut in Sligo’s next league game against Drogheda United.

Born in London and having grown up in Germany, the 26-year-old has been seeking an opportunity in the UK or Ireland after leaving Ukraine and having a short spell in Indonesia which was curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions cancelling the season.

“This is exactly what I’ve been looking for, to be in a professional environment and play games,” he said.

“Things didn't work out with the disrupted season in Indonesia and I have had time to consider my future. I wanted to come to a club where I could make a difference.

“I know the team did very well for the first half of the year and this last while has not been so good. I’m here to help the team and to show my ability.

“The welcome I have received is the best I’ve had at a new club, all of the players and the people here are very friendly.

“In the two weeks I’ve been here, training in a group has already made a difference to my fitness.

“As a player, I’m physically strong, I like to attack the channels and help the team with assists and goals.

“When the offer came from Sligo, I have always been a person who loves to travel and experience something new. I hope this works out for all parties and I really am excited to play for the club.”

Bit O'Red boss Liam Buckley added: “Melvyn has a very good pedigree. He’s played in the Bundesliga and in the Dutch league. He’s been with us for a couple of weeks in training and he’s done well. He can play across the front three in any position and strengthens us further.

“He’s big, quick, and technically good on the ball. In the time he’s been with us we can see he’s fit and just needs games from that perspective.”

Despite their recent form, Buckley wants to avoid panic setting in around the Showgrounds.

“We have a couple of weeks for our next game. Both Melvyn and our other new signing, Andre Wright, will be part of that preparation.

“It’s important we stay calm regarding the rest of the season. Robbie McCourt and Greg Bolger are on the way back and overall we look strong when you look at our group.

“It’s going to be an extremely competitive race for the top four. We feel we can get there despite the run we’ve been on. We’re going to win games and we want it to come in the next one.

“With the commitment we showed on Saturday, it will turn for us. When you put in that effort, luck will change. We’re determined to make it happen, Melvyn is another addition to us and the next 10 days or so will be all about gearing up for the Drogheda game.”