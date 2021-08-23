Premier League talking points: Arteta’s identity crisis; Man United’s schizophrenia; do Spurs care about Kane?

For most of the game against Arsenal on Sunday, Chelsea looked like someone’s big brother holding their much younger sibling off with a palm to the forehead. Ironically, they didn’t play as well as they could, nowhere near, in fact. But then, that was not required.
Like all vastly superior teams, you never felt for a moment they were going to lose the game. However, for all this was billed as the big debut for Romelu Lukaku, and all the focus was on him, it was César Azpilicueta who really impressed in blue, snuffing out so many of Arsenal’s nascent attacking moves. Indeed, he often goes about his work a little off the radar, as defenders all too often are. But the Spaniard is a class act who sees danger early and acts to negate it. Reece James on the opposite side was no less efficient.
On this evidence, they will beat sides a lot better than Arsenal this season.
If Everton feared their new boss would be defensive and dull, this surely must wash those blues away. In Demari Gray they have a real live wire who, now aged 25, after a stop-start career that has taken in Birmingham, Leicester, and Bayer Leverkusen, has something to prove. He seemed to be given a free role on Saturday, which sounds very un-Rafa-esque.
Mike Riley’s famous ‘thicker’ lines didn’t seem to apply here, and there was no advantage gained by Wilson’s toe being offside. It was one that we’d have all said “looks about on, that” and Newcastle were right to feel aggrieved. Referee David Coote wore a nervous expression throughout, reduced to little more than an empty vessel, doing what he was told to do.