Lukaku transforms Chelsea but Arteta fiddles while Arsenal burn

Mikel Arteta will have learned so much about his Arsenal squad from this defeat, if it is not too late for the Spaniard to save his job of course.

But if the pre-season favourite with the bookmakers to be the first manager to get the boot does end up receiving a P45 he will have only himself to blame; a Premier League boss needs to act on what his eyes are telling him. In this game Arteta did not react until it was far too late.

Chelsea's opening goal was the result of Reece James not being picked up on the right. The England man was back again within minutes and Arsenal were lucky he passed to Mason Mount, whose shot was blocked, instead of Romelu Lukaku, who had tapped in the opener.

Time and time again Kieran Tierney found himself exposed on the left of the Arsenal defence, with Bukayo Saka further up that flank offering nothing by way of protection.

Arteta should have reacted. He should have at least tinkered with the formation if not actually change it altogether — to wing-backs to nullify James. But he did not and Chelsea took full advantage 10 minutes before the break when that man James, in a green sea of space again, opted to finish himself this time.

A penny for the thoughts of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a decent player who has done well in that left wing back role, watching from the bench.

But then again what chance did Arteta have when he had Gabriel Martinelli up front and Chelsea Lukaku?

The €115 million man needed just 15 minutes to score his first Chelsea goal — or should that be 3,648 days given that he never once found the net in his first spell at Stamford Bridge?

The big Belgian terrified the Gunners backline thoughout simply by reputation, having returned to England from a two-year sojourn in Italy as a proven goalscorer who can now hold the ball up as well as anybody on the planet.

Thomas Tuchel has already shown himself to be a ruthless manager in the way he had disposed of Tammy Abraham, a frontman whose work-rate he felt was sub-standard, and ex-Arsenal favourite Olivier Giroud, who was too old.

Timo Werner must now fear he will be next to be shown the exit. So much has Lukaku transformed Chelsea as an attacking force in the space of just 90 minutes, the German will more likely be spending his time on the bench.

Werner seemed to have joined a lengthy list of strikers with impressive reputations elsewhere who just couldn't hack it at Stamford Bridge — Fernando Torres anyone, or Andriy Shevchenko if you are not accepting Mo Salah fits that category. But he is no target man; expect him instead to join an already lengthy roster of mobile wide men that Tuchel has at his disposal if he ever gets to start again.

Lukaku steamrollered Pablo Mari to get on the end of James's square ball for the opener and Tierney got sucked in repeatedly afterwards in a desperate desire to aid his comrades.

Tierney eventually made way due to injury in the second half and Nuno Tavares' first contribution in an Arsenal shirt at the Emirates was to be cautioned for fouling Lukaku.

Only a fine reaction save from Bernd Leno prevented Lukaku from claiming a second debut goal but at least Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was able to make a belated start to his Arsenal season.

The forward, along with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, had been absent because of Covid and had been sorely missed in the opening night defeat at Brentford.

Arteta has some talented players at his disposal, whose best days are surely ahead of them too. Just as well; Chelsea are years ahead of the Gunners not just in the quality of their overall squad but also the tactical nous of their manager.

Much had been made beforehand of the fact that Arsenal had actually out-spent Chelsea over the summer but that was merely papering over numerous cracks — another centre-half option, a goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno after Emiliano Martinez was too hastily allowed to leave.

Like Liverpool before them when they homed in on first Virgil van Dijk and then Alisson, Chelsea knew they needed just a single upgrade in a key position and already that big transfer fee looks like sound business.