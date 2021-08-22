Mason Greenwood earns Manchester United a draw at Southampton

Another strong showing from Paul Pogba helped Manchester United come from behind to keep their long unbeaten away record in the Premier League intact thanks to a goal from Mason Greenwood in a 1-1 draw at Southampton – but it was far from the imperious display that saw them beat Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend.

Southampton made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side battle all the way at St Mary's and it needed a second-half Pogba masterclass to inspire the kind of comeback that has been United's trademark under the Norwegian.

The Saints went ahead after 30 minutes when Bruno Fernandes was caught napping by Jack Stephens. The Portuguese cried foul as the defender out-muscled him, but when referee Craig Pawson waved play on, Che Adam’s shot cannoned into the net off United midfielder Fred for a deserved lead.

With memories of last year’s 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford no doubt still in their minds, that must have been a relief for the home side, but United are always dangerous when behind these days.

It was Greenwood who saved the day to ensure that United still haven’t lost away in the league since a 2-0 defeat at Anfield in January 2020, but Pogba was undoubtedly the inspiration in the second half.

The charismatic Frenchman, fresh from providing four assists against Leeds on the opening day, produced a high-quality display to inspire a familiar fightback – even if it wasn’t enough for victory.

He played a vital part in Greenwood’s leveller, with a clever step-over and low ball into the box, allowing Bruno Fernandes to skilfully set up Greenwood to shoot low under goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s body.

He also could have won it after narrowly shooting wide at the end of a slaloming run past four defenders, but in the end a draw was fair on both teams.

The result means United fail to keep up with the likes of Liverpool by taking six points from the opening two games, but they also have goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for a crucial late save from Adam Armstrong which could have seen the afternoon finish very differently.

Southampton: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud (Walker-Peters 80), Walcott (Bednarek 46), Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo (Diallo 69), Adams, Armstrong.

Unused subs: Forster, Long, Redmond, Tella, Elyounoussi, Valery.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic (Lingard 86), Fred (McTominay 76), Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial (Sancho 59).

Unused subs: Heaton, Mata, Varane, Dalot, James, van de Beek.

Referee: Craig Pawson