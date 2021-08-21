Ronan Boyce adds to Sligo Rovers woes in League of Ireland

Sligo Rovers 1 Derry City 2

Ronan Boyce stunned Sligo Rovers when his 86th minute goal - against the run of play - gave Derry City a 2-1 win in a thriller at The Showgrounds.

This loss was Sligo's seventh defeat in a row in all competitions and their fourth successive reversal in the top flight.

A thunderbolt from Joe Thomson put Derry ahead early on but a Sligo equaliser from teenager Johnny Kenny sparked a better display that at least merited a draw.

Sligo were looking to put a stop to a six-game successive losing streak in all competitions, with their last win in the Premier Division coming on July 3, Derry, meanwhile, came into this north-west tie just four points behind Sligo in the standings, albeit having played two games more.

Already this season they had beaten and drawn with Sligo.

Jamie McGonigle threatened Sligo with a firm shot after six minutes but it was straight at goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

A cracker from Joe Thompson gave the visitors a 10th minute lead. He fired home from outside the area after a free-kick was rolled short into his path by Danny Lafferty.

Sligo went close to an equaliser chances for Johnny Kenny, whose header was tipped over by Nathan Gartside, and the industrious Walter Figueira, who saw his shot blocked after a purposeful run.

The hosts cranked things up with further opportunities for Johnny Kenny - the second of these efforts drawing a smart save from Nathan Gartside.

It seemed inevitable that Johnny Kenny would get the levelling goal for Sligo - he turned the ball home from close-range in the 42nd minute.

The busy goalscorer almost netted before halftime with a stinging drive from a tight angle that was narrowly wide.

Sligo brought their renewed appetite into the second period and Mark Byrne's fine 58th minute header brought a terrific save out of Nathan Gartside.

Derry found their way again but only had half-chances with the home side looking the likelier to snatch a winner - until Boyce struck in dramatic fashion.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, Horgan; Morahan (Parkes 80), McDonnell; Figueira, Gibson, Byrne (Cawley 75); Kenny.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Toal, Malone (Cole 89), Coll; Boyce, Harkin, Thomson, McLaughlin (Hery 61), Lafferty; McGonigle (Fitzgerald 61), Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Neil Doyle.