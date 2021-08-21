Colm Whelan and Adam Lennon on the mark as UCD boost promotion push

Cobh Ramblers 0 UCD 2

UCD kept their promotion play-off push right on track with victory away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

This result sees The Students move into third place in the First Division table on goal difference.

There were early opportunities at either end in the opening stages. UCD saw an effort come off the crossbar by Colm Whelan. While the hosts had a free kick in a decent position by Jason Abbott, which was saved well by Lorcan Healy in the UCD goal.

Overall the opening half was a tight and very even affair with little to separate the two teams. Republic Of Ireland U21 international Whelan had an opening around the 20 minute mark, but he was to fire wide from a low effort.

Although Abbott went close through another free-kick later in the opening half, the sides went in on level terms at the break and it was very much a case of both sets of defences coming out on top.

Sean Barron was forced into action to make a decent stop to deny Whelan just shy of the hour mark. Ramblers had a great opportunity of their own on 62 minutes, when Conor Drinan fired straight at Lorcan Healy in the UCD after being played in with a neat through pass.

The Students were provided with the perfect chance to go in front inside the box, which Colm Whelan duly converted for his 16th league goal of the season.

Despite a brave Cobh effort, UCD wrapped up the three points when Adam Lennon coolly converted from the edge of the box.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh, O’Riordan, Coleman, Devitt; N O’Connell, Abbott, Phillips (D O’Leary, 32); Griffin, Hegarty (Cooper, 7), Drinan (S O’Leary 67).

UCD: Healy; Osam, O’Brien, Boore (Gallagher, 67), Weir; Keaney; Dignam, Doyle, Verdon, Kerrigan (Lennon, HT); Whelan.

Referee: Declan Toland.