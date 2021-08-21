Patrick Vieira gets first point as Premier League manager in Brentford stalemate

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 BRENTFORD 0

Patrick Vieira collected his first point since returning to the Premier League manager but the manager was handed a clear reminder of the task that lies before him at Crystal Palace while Brentford again showed they have stepped up into the top-flight without any sense of trepidation.

After the opening weekend’s one-sided defeat at Chelsea, Vieira’s Palace side were hoping to kick-start their campaign against a Brentford side on a high following their emphatic victory over Arsenal in the club’s first game back at this level for over 60 years.

Vieira’s side demonstrated, though, that the lack of goal threat that was so often a feature of their play under Roy Hodgson has not been quickly resolved following a change in the dug-out. While Connor Gallagher, signed on loan from Chelsea, struck the bar early on, the well-organised visitors remained largely untroubled and had cause to believe their performance was deserving of more than a solitary point.

Had Bryan Mbeumo’s 38th minute free-kick not clipped the top of the bar, Thomas Frank’s side might well have claimed a second successive victory. They were the more threatening of the two sides for much of the game and their approach suggested they are capable of springing more surprises over the course of the campaign.

While Frank has every reason to be pleased with the way his players are settling into their new surroundings, Vieira was left frustrated at Palace’s failure to click. There were positive signs that Gallagher and Wilf Zaha are developing an understanding before Brentford tightened up their left hand flank. From then on, Palace’s play lacked cohesion and when Christian Benteke was presented with his side’s best opportunity of the second half, the forward directed a 54th minute header over the bar.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 6, Guehi 7, Andersen 6, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 7, Kouyate 6, McArthur 7; Zaha 6, Benteke 5, Schlupp 6 (Ayew 68, 6).

Subs not used: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya 6; Ajer 8, Jansson 7, Pinnok 7; Canos 6, Norgaard 7, Onyeka 8 (Ghoddos 70, 6), Janelt 6 (Bidstrup 87, 6), Henry 7; Mbeumo 7 (Wissa 77, 6), Toney 6.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Goode, Forss, Dervisoglu, Sorensen, Roeslev.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 6.