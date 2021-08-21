Patrick Vieira gets first point as Premier League manager in Brentford stalemate

After the opening weekend’s one-sided defeat at Chelsea, Vieira’s Palace side were hoping to kick-start their campaign against a Brentford side on a high following their emphatic victory over Arsenal
Patrick Vieira gets first point as Premier League manager in Brentford stalemate

Tempers flare between Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) and Brentford's Sergi Canos during the Premier League match. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 17:03
Ian Winrow

CRYSTAL PALACE 0 BRENTFORD 0

Patrick Vieira collected his first point since returning to the Premier League manager but the manager was handed a clear reminder of the task that lies before him at Crystal Palace while Brentford again showed they have stepped up into the top-flight without any sense of trepidation.

After the opening weekend’s one-sided defeat at Chelsea, Vieira’s Palace side were hoping to kick-start their campaign against a Brentford side on a high following their emphatic victory over Arsenal in the club’s first game back at this level for over 60 years.

Vieira’s side demonstrated, though, that the lack of goal threat that was so often a feature of their play under Roy Hodgson has not been quickly resolved following a change in the dug-out. While Connor Gallagher, signed on loan from Chelsea, struck the bar early on, the well-organised visitors remained largely untroubled and had cause to believe their performance was deserving of more than a solitary point.

Had Bryan Mbeumo’s 38th minute free-kick not clipped the top of the bar, Thomas Frank’s side might well have claimed a second successive victory. They were the more threatening of the two sides for much of the game and their approach suggested they are capable of springing more surprises over the course of the campaign.

While Frank has every reason to be pleased with the way his players are settling into their new surroundings, Vieira was left frustrated at Palace’s failure to click. There were positive signs that Gallagher and Wilf Zaha are developing an understanding before Brentford tightened up their left hand flank. From then on, Palace’s play lacked cohesion and when Christian Benteke was presented with his side’s best opportunity of the second half, the forward directed a 54th minute header over the bar.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 6; Ward 6, Guehi 7, Andersen 6, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 7, Kouyate 6, McArthur 7; Zaha 6, Benteke 5, Schlupp 6 (Ayew 68, 6).

Subs not used: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya 6; Ajer 8, Jansson 7, Pinnok 7; Canos 6, Norgaard 7, Onyeka 8 (Ghoddos 70, 6), Janelt 6 (Bidstrup 87, 6), Henry 7; Mbeumo 7 (Wissa 77, 6), Toney 6.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Goode, Forss, Dervisoglu, Sorensen, Roeslev.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 6.

More in this section

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League - Anfield Business as usual for Liverpool at rocking Anfield
Galway United v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division 'The referee got it wrong': Colin Healy not impressed as Cork City lose two-goal lead
Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Tunde Owolabi hat trick shocks high-flying Saints
#premier league
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League - Elland Road

Elland Road fans treated to a thriller but no separating Leeds and Everton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up