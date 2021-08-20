Sean McSweeney rescues point for Treaty United

Treaty United 1 Wexford 1

Sean McSweeney proved the Treaty United saviour, as his 85th minute header denied an impressive Wexford outfit on Shannonside. His strike prevented a third defeat on the trot for the Limerick side.

Kyle Robinson’s eighth goal of the season looked to have been enough for Ian Ryan’s Wexford, as they chased back-to-back league victories for the first time since May 2019.

The result gets Treaty back on track after consecutive defeats, though they were far from their best.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; McCarthy (Fleming 67), Walsh, O’Donnell, Ludden; Coustrain (Keane 68), Lynch, McNamara, McSweeney, Christopher (Armshaw 62); Hanlon (Melody 62).

WEXFORD: Corcoran; McEvoy, Fitzgerald, Cleary; Fitzsimons (Considine 79), Groome, Moylan (Dolan 83), Crowley (Manahan 46), Fox; Doherty, Robinson (Farrell 79).

Referee: Rob Dowling