Sean McSweeney rescues point for Treaty United

The result gets Treaty back on track after consecutive defeats, though they were far from their best.
Sean McSweeney rescues point for Treaty United

Sean McSweeney of Treaty United. File photo

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 22:12
Tom Clancy

Treaty United 1 Wexford 1

Sean McSweeney proved the Treaty United saviour, as his 85th minute header denied an impressive Wexford outfit on Shannonside. His strike prevented a third defeat on the trot for the Limerick side.

Kyle Robinson’s eighth goal of the season looked to have been enough for Ian Ryan’s Wexford, as they chased back-to-back league victories for the first time since May 2019.

The result gets Treaty back on track after consecutive defeats, though they were far from their best.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; McCarthy (Fleming 67), Walsh, O’Donnell, Ludden; Coustrain (Keane 68), Lynch, McNamara, McSweeney, Christopher (Armshaw 62); Hanlon (Melody 62).

WEXFORD: Corcoran; McEvoy, Fitzgerald, Cleary; Fitzsimons (Considine 79), Groome, Moylan (Dolan 83), Crowley (Manahan 46), Fox; Doherty, Robinson (Farrell 79).

Referee: Rob Dowling

More in this section

Cabinteely v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cabinteely comeback frustrates Cork City
Cian Kavanagh celebrates scoring a goal with teammates 20/8/2021 Waterford pile the pressure on Longford
Mark Doyle celebrates scoring a goal with teammates 20/8/2021 Mark Doyle double condemns Dundalk to relegation play-off spot
Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Tunde Owolabi hat trick shocks high-flying Saints

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up