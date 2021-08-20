James McClean: 'I've found that hunger again because I didn't enjoy it at all last year'

Ireland winger James McClean is back in love with football after his career-reviving move back to Wigan from Stoke City.

Life turned sour for McClean at Stoke where manager Michael O'Neill banished him to train with the under-23s.

McClean admits he leapt at the chance to return to Wigan whom he had played for previously between 2013 and 2015.

Talks with manager Leam Richardson convinced him the move was the right one to make and he said: "I'm really motivated because in the last five months I've not really played.

"I've got that burning desire. I've found that hunger again because I didn't enjoy it at all last year.

“When you're younger, you play for the love of the game. And sometimes when you get older, you lose that because you're playing for contracts and there's the pressure, you focus on your performance and you lose sight of why you started in the first place, which is the love of the game.

"I've learned a lot over the last six or seven months, being away from it, I just want to get back to that love of the game.

“I've found that hunger and desire again, and the way the team is playing, it's a high-intensity, exciting style of play.

"I'm still the same player, you know what you're going to get when I step over the white line - it's 110 per cent, it's 100mph, it's win at all costs. I'm looking forward to bringing that to the team.

“It's always been the case that if I feel I’ve got the backing of a manager and I feel appreciated, that’s when I play my best football.

“That’s shown over the years, and just speaking to the manager, I feel really wanted here and that’s key.

“Last season was very tough for me but I just want to get back playing.

I'll be completely honest, the only reason I entertained coming to League One was solely for Wigan.

"League One wasn't something that interested me but I said to my agent from day one - when I found out Wigan were interested - I'd rather go to Wigan, a club that means a lot to me, than a club lower in the Championship.

“So I’m really pleased. It’s a club that I feel was my most important career move. The first time I moved here - I had to because I was at a crossroads - and it turned out to be the best move that I could have made.

"I spent two years here, and although we got relegated in the second season, I loved every minute of it. The club took to me and my young family and we’re forever grateful for that.

“I never thought I would be back but I’m over the moon that I am.

“In a footballing sense for me, being away from Ireland, this is my home away from home.

“I’ve been here before and I’ve shown throughout my career that no matter what, I’ll give 100 percent and I demand a lot from myself, so I'm really excited.

"I know Bolton were interested but having been here before as a Wigan player, there was never, ever any chance I was going to entertain that.

"The Bolton one, for a lot of reasons, wasn't something I was going to take interest in.

"I took a chance dropping down a division to come to Wigan last time but it turned out to be the best move of my career, hands down.

"As a person, as a player, this place, this club - I met some wonderful people, who took to me and my young family. It felt like a home away from home.

"My wife loved it here last time. Wigan fans have always been brilliant with me. I just want to repay that support now, that belief - and I believe I still have a lot in me."

McClean even donated £5,000 to help the club when they went into administration and he added: "It was a no-brainer to do that.

"It was a club that was struggling and needed help. The way the club treated me was fantastic, the best move of my career, probably my best time as in enjoying football. It was a small way to give something back.

"A lot of the people who were here last time - good people - got laid off by that (administration). So to see it happen was sad, and to see the way the club was going, it was worrying and you were just hoping it would get sorted and thankfully it has."