Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

Odegaard becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

Martin Odegaard is an Arsenal player (Dan Mullan/PA)

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 08:31
PA Sport Staff

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And he has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad, and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

More in this section

SSt. Patrick’s Athletic players applaud their supporters after the game 23/7/2021 New recruit Jak Hickman gives timely boost for St Pats
Flora Tallinn v Shamrock Rovers - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off First Leg 'We gave away four terrible goals': Shamrock Rovers have work to do to keep Euro dreams alive
AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship Stephen Kenny has much to ponder as Irish players in England have mixed starts to season
arsenal#arsenal#premier leagueplace: uk
Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

Tottenham beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in first leg of Conference League play-off

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up