Tottenham beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in first leg of Conference League play-off

Spurs handed debuts to Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil while teenagers Dane Scarlett and Nile John received their first starts as Nuno made 11 changes
Tottenham beaten by Pacos de Ferreira in first leg of Conference League play-off

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon reacts after Pacos de Ferreira scored the opening goal. Picture: AP Photo/Luis Vieira

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 22:06
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham will have work to do in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie with Pacos de Ferreira after losing the first leg 1-0 in Portugal.

A much-changed team went down to Lucas Silva’s goal on the stroke of half-time and they did not have the firepower or quality to fight back, failing to muster a single shot on target.

It is not what Nuno Espirito Santo will have been wanting to see from players who are on the fringes of the side that beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and he may now have to consider playing the likes of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and potentially even Harry Kane in next week’s second leg.

Spurs handed debuts to Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil while teenagers Dane Scarlett and Nile John received their first starts as Nuno made 11 changes to the side that outplayed City.

There is a lot of excitement around Gil’s arrival from Sevilla and it was immediately easy to see why as inside the first five minutes he skinned the right-back and sent in a cross to Ryan Sessegnon, who could not get the ball under control and missed the chance to get a shot away.

That was as good as it got for Spurs, who struggled to keep possession and barely got into Pacos’ penalty area.

Pacos, who finished fifth in the Primeira Liga last season, began to take control and looked dangerous on the counter-attack, without ever really threatening.

That changed on the brink of half-time as they took the lead with an incisive breakaway.

Harry Winks was beaten in a tackle, the ball ended up with Nuno Santos and Silva ran in between Romero and Cameron Carter-Vickers and finished coolly into the bottom corner.

Spurs defended better in the second half but could not get anywhere near an equaliser as they failed to have a shot on target.

More in this section

Andorra v Ireland - International Friendly Dara O'Shea: 'I have been dreaming of doing that since I was a kid'
Denis Law - Manchester United - Old Trafford Football great Denis Law reveals dementia diagnosis
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson both on the scoresheet; Darragh Lenihan the hero for Blackburn
#tottenham hotspur
Flora Tallinn v Shamrock Rovers - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off First Leg

'We gave away four terrible goals': Shamrock Rovers have work to do to keep Euro dreams alive

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up